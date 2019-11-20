UBC In The News
Daily cannabis use lowers odds of illicit opioid use for pain: UBC study
A new UBC study found that cannabis may be a beneficial and safer alternative to manage chronic pain. The research was conducted by Stephanie Lake, a PhD candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health, and M-J Milloy, a research scientist at BCCSU and a cannabis science professor at UBC.
CTV, Castanet
Study finds gender differences in success rates for Canadian scientific research grants
A UBC study looked into whether the language used in grant writing was linked to higher rejection rates for grant applications from women researchers. PhD student Mackenzie Urquhart-Cronish and zoology professor Sarah Otto led the research.
University Affairs
Canada Pension Plan investments rely on oil and gas companies overshooting climate targets, new report reveals
UBC geography professor Jessica Dempsey and forestry alumna Steph Glanzmann co-authored on study on the Canada Pension Plan’s ongoing investments in fossil fuels.
Narwhal
Critical Hour
Sputnik interviewed Nino Pagliccia, a retired researcher on Canada-Cuba collaborative projects at UBC, about the situation in Bolivia since the coup.
Sputnik (10:05 mark)
This U.S. doctor says he can 'reverse' a medical abortion — and experimental practice is used in Canada
Wendy Norman, a professor in the faculty of medicine at UBC, commented on the abortion pill reversal protocol which claims medical abortions can be undone with treatment.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Canada Pension Plan fuels climate-change crisis
UBC geography professor Jessica Dempsey and forestry alumna Steph Glanzmann co-wrote an article about Canada Pension Plan’s ongoing investments in fossil fuels.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
As African art thrives, museums grapple with legacy of colonialism
Smithsonian Magazine mentioned the Indigenous art at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology.
Smithsonian
No fossil fuels in this house
Castanet featured a new housing project being built at UBCO which will run without fossil fuels. Former director of UBCO’s campus planning and development Dave Waldron was quoted.
Castanet