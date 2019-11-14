UBC In The News
Moving from a quiet to busy street raises risk of brain cancer by 10% due to air pollution, study finds
A Daily Mail article on new McGill research mentioned a UBC report that showed air pollution could reduce life expectancy by nearly two years.
Hello ladies! Wearing your boyfriend’s clothes can reduce your mental stress
Times of India highlighted a UBC psychology study on the calming effect of the scent of a romantic partner.
Auto lock, facial recognition, fingerprint scan, swipe pattern, PIN: How you unlock your phone reveals your age
Hindustan Times featured a UBC study that looked at the link between age and smartphone authentications. Researcher Konstantin Beznosov, an electrical and computer engineering professor at UBC, was quoted.
Vancouver pilots new fentanyl-patch program to combat opioid crisis
The Globe and Mail highlighted a commentary on Vancouver’s pilot project on fentanyl patches and quoted the co-author Geoff Bardwell, a UBC postdoctoral research fellow with the B.C. Centre on Substance Use and the faculty of medicine.
UBC sex researcher Lori Brotto promotes mindfulness to boost a woman’s libido
Georgia Straight featured Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s division of gynaecologic specialties and director of the UBC Sexual Health Laboratory, for her research on sex and mindfulness.
Hug a pal, it's Kindness Day
Castanet interviewed John-Tyler Binfet, a professor at the UBCO school of education, for his research on ideas of kindness in children and adolescents.
B.C. government grappling with multiple labour disputes by public-sector unions
The Canadian Press spoke to Tom Knight, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about public-sector labour disputes.
The Canadian Press via National Post, CityNews, The Star (subscription), CTV, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun,The Province, News 1130, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
West of the oilsands, another sector suffers its own ’existential crisis’
Gary Bull, a UBC forestry professor, says B.C.’s forestry sector should look into value-added opportunities, like using trees for recyclable packaging and mass-timber buildings.
Financial Post, National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun
Alberta is considering starting its own pension program. Here’s why economists say that won’t be easy
The Star quoted Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, in an article about Alberta’s possible withdrawal from the Canadian Pension Plan.
The Star (subscription)
Refugees coming to Canada want to contribute, Toronto job fair shows
Amira Halperin, a postdoctoral research fellow in UBC’s department of sociology, spoke about refugees’ integration into the Canadian job market.
Huffington Post
B.C. finance minister moves toward single real estate regulator in bid to curb money laundering
B.C. Financial Services Authority chairman Stanley Hamilton, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in an article about creating a single regulator for B.C.’s real estate sector.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Regina Leader Post
What happens if Metro Vancouver bus drivers start a ‘good work’ strike?
Tom Knight, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says a “good work” strike could make negotiations more difficult.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now Leader, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, BC Local News
British Columbia takes a historic step for the rights of Indigenous Peoples, but the hard work is yet to come
Sheryl Lightfoot, a political science professor and Canada Research Chair in global Indigenous rights and politics at UBC, wrote an article about B.C.’s implementation of the UN declaration recognizing Indigenous rights.
The Conversation
Inquiry needed into ‘gig’ work in B.C.
Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business and a research associate with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, discussed the rights and protections of workers in an on-demand economy.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Surrey hospital to start emergency physician residency program
Postmedia highlighted a new UBC program which aims to help with the shortage of emergency medicine doctors. The story quoted the assistant program director Thomas Green, a clinical professor in the department of emergency medicine.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBCO library exhibit traces history of homosexuality in Canada
The Daily Courier highlighted the exhibition “A Queer Century, 1869 – 1969” which runs to the end of the year at UBCO’s Special Collections Library.
