UBC In The News

Being kind could help you live longer

Yahoo mentioned a UBC study that looked at how engaging in kind acts benefits individuals with social anxiety.
Yahoo

Here’s how discount on drugs can make you buy more

Hindustan Times featured new UBC research which found the use of drug discount cards actually increased private insurer costs, compared to if patients purchased generic drugs instead. Lead author Michael Law, a professor at the school of population and public health, was quoted.
Hindustan Times

‘We are in a war’: In Hong Kong, an accountant by day is a street fighter by night

Benjamin ­Cheung, a lecturer in UBC’s department of psychology, commented on a survey involving police’s excessive use of force in the Hong Kong protests.
Washington PostSan Francisco Chronicle

An essential guide to cuffing season

Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s division of gynaecologic specialties, gave comments about the cuffing season which describes the desire to be in a monogamous relationship that arises in the colder months.
Cosmopolitan

I never knew about these Chinese-Canadian heroes until Don Cherry opened his mouth

UBC history professor Henry Yu was quoted about Chinese-Canadian veterans and their right to vote in Canada.
ChatelaineFlare

Why are there so many labour disputes in B.C. right now?

Tom Knight, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the labour unrest across the province.
CBC

India pollution: Air quality reaches ‘hazardous’ levels in Delhi

Global interviewed Naomi Zimmerman, a professor in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering and the director of UBC’s Integrated Research in Energy, Air, Climate & Health Laboratory, about PM 2.5, an air pollutant that is hazardous for people’s health.
Global

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

The Canadian Press quoted Brett Finlay, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about the impacts of antimicrobial resistance.
The Canadian Press via National PostCTVCityNewsToronto SunThe Star (subscription), Ottawa CitizenCalgary HeraldRegina Leader PostVancouver SunThe ProvinceNews 1130Vancouver CourierNorth Shore NewsTimes ColonistBC Local NewsKelowna Capital News

'There is an urgency': Feds seek pest control pros to help employees with bedbugs

Murray Isman, a pest management expert and a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, is working with the federal government to control bedbugs in several federal buildings.
Postmedia via Ottawa CitizenOttawa SunEdmonton Sun

How many condos are sitting empty in Toronto? One man investigated — and what he found surprised him

Paul Kershaw, a UBC professor and founder of Generation Squeeze, commented in an article about housing in Toronto.
The Star (subscription)

Human struggle in First World War production still resonates a century later

CBC featured UBC Theatre’s production of Timothy Findley’s “The Wars,” and interviewed the actors and UBC students.
CBC

Why fans of Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari should check out this Canadian nonfiction book

CBC highlighted a book edited by UBC professors Philippe Tortell, Mark Turin and Margot Young, which examines the nature of memory.
CBC

One of UBC's biggest donors goes to court in effort to ensure his name appears on all law-school degrees

Media reported on the petition filed by Peter A. Allard against the university.
CBCGlobe and Mail (subscription)

UBC Thunderbirds claim national women's soccer title

Postmedia highlighted UBC Thunderbirds’ national women’s soccer title and Danielle Steer’s winning goal.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceWindsor StarMontreal Gazette

Extinction Rebellion UBC to stage week of climate action beginning Tuesday

Media reported on the group’s plans to influence stronger climate action at the university.
Vancouver SunThe ProvinceNews 1130

UBC president Santa Ono will welcome pianist Jon Kimura Parker and cellist Desmond Hoebig to the Chan Centre

Georgia Straight featured the President’s Concert Series, hosted by UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono.
Georgia Straight