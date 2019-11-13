UBC In The News
Being kind could help you live longer
Yahoo mentioned a UBC study that looked at how engaging in kind acts benefits individuals with social anxiety.
Here’s how discount on drugs can make you buy more
Hindustan Times featured new UBC research which found the use of drug discount cards actually increased private insurer costs, compared to if patients purchased generic drugs instead. Lead author Michael Law, a professor at the school of population and public health, was quoted.
‘We are in a war’: In Hong Kong, an accountant by day is a street fighter by night
Benjamin Cheung, a lecturer in UBC’s department of psychology, commented on a survey involving police’s excessive use of force in the Hong Kong protests.
An essential guide to cuffing season
Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s division of gynaecologic specialties, gave comments about the cuffing season which describes the desire to be in a monogamous relationship that arises in the colder months.
I never knew about these Chinese-Canadian heroes until Don Cherry opened his mouth
UBC history professor Henry Yu was quoted about Chinese-Canadian veterans and their right to vote in Canada.
Why are there so many labour disputes in B.C. right now?
Tom Knight, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the labour unrest across the province.
India pollution: Air quality reaches ‘hazardous’ levels in Delhi
Global interviewed Naomi Zimmerman, a professor in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering and the director of UBC’s Integrated Research in Energy, Air, Climate & Health Laboratory, about PM 2.5, an air pollutant that is hazardous for people’s health.
Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050
The Canadian Press quoted Brett Finlay, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about the impacts of antimicrobial resistance.
'There is an urgency': Feds seek pest control pros to help employees with bedbugs
Murray Isman, a pest management expert and a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, is working with the federal government to control bedbugs in several federal buildings.
How many condos are sitting empty in Toronto? One man investigated — and what he found surprised him
Paul Kershaw, a UBC professor and founder of Generation Squeeze, commented in an article about housing in Toronto.
Human struggle in First World War production still resonates a century later
CBC featured UBC Theatre’s production of Timothy Findley’s “The Wars,” and interviewed the actors and UBC students.
Why fans of Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari should check out this Canadian nonfiction book
CBC highlighted a book edited by UBC professors Philippe Tortell, Mark Turin and Margot Young, which examines the nature of memory.
One of UBC's biggest donors goes to court in effort to ensure his name appears on all law-school degrees
Media reported on the petition filed by Peter A. Allard against the university.
UBC Thunderbirds claim national women's soccer title
Postmedia highlighted UBC Thunderbirds’ national women’s soccer title and Danielle Steer’s winning goal.
Extinction Rebellion UBC to stage week of climate action beginning Tuesday
Media reported on the group’s plans to influence stronger climate action at the university.
UBC president Santa Ono will welcome pianist Jon Kimura Parker and cellist Desmond Hoebig to the Chan Centre
Georgia Straight featured the President’s Concert Series, hosted by UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono.
