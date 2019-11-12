Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Don Cherry’s firing Arts & Humanities

Hockey broadcaster Don Cherry has been dismissed as co-host of “Coach’s Corner” following comments he made on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday night.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Annette Henry

Professor, Institute for Race, Gender, Sexuality and Social Justice

Cell: 604-366-6008

Email: annette.henry@ubc.ca

Race, class, gender and culture in teaching and learning in the lives of black students

Henry Yu

Associate Professor, Department of History

Email: henry.yu@ubc.ca

*Available until 2 p.m. PT