UBC In The News

Cannabis may be helping some Canadians cope with PTSD symptoms: study

Media highlighted a UBC study that showed found cannabis could be beneficial in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. Lead author Stephanie Lake, a UBC PhD student at the school of population and public health, and M-J Milloy, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, were interviewed.
NewsweekDaily MailGlobalCTV, BC Local NewsSurrey Now LeaderMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsKelowna Capital News

Young, low-income women less likely to use effective birth control: UBC study

Media featured UBC research that suggests young, low-income women in Canada may not be able to afford the full range of contraceptives available. Elizabeth Nethery, the lead author and a PhD student in the UBC school of population and public health, was interviewed.
CBCGlobalCTViHeart Radio, and Black Press Media via Free PressAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria News

Canadian researchers used drones for the first time to monitor the behaviour of orcas

Media highlighted new drone footage on resident killer whales collected by UBC in collaboration with the Hakai Institute, and interviewed project lead Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
USA TodayABCCHEK

Ovintiv name a 'blank slate' as Encana plans move to United States

Darren Dahl, a marketing professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the rebranding of Encana Corp.
The Canadian Press via BNNYahooNews 1130Vancouver CourierTimes ColonistDaily Courier

KFC Canada to test eco-friendly bamboo packaging for poutine starting next year

Media spoke to Chunping Dai, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, about the sustainability of bamboo packaging.
BNNThe Star (subscription), GlobalMing PaoHuffington PostVancouver CourierTimes ColonistVictoria NewsKelowna NowGuelph Today

B.C. drug testing case pits transit safety against right to smoke pot after hours

Evan Wood, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine and director of the B.C. Centre on Substance Use, was mentioned in a CBC article about random drug screening of a SkyTrain attendant.
CBC

Vancouver-based cryptocurrency exchange latest to shutter with millions owing to clients

Postmedia spoke to Chris Rowell, a postdoctoral research fellow at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about crypto assets.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Squamish Nation development to expand downtown Vancouver's footprint

Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder of School of Business, gave comments about a residential development proposed by the Squamish First Nation.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Vancouver council votes to ban consumer fireworks by Halloween 2021

Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted about the negative effect of fireworks on pets, people and the environment.
Vancouver Sun

Alix Ohlin's fiction about the realities of relationships

CBC’s Sunday Edition with Michael Enright interviewed Alix Ohlin, chair of the creative writing program at UBC, about her life and her new book, Dual Citizens.
CBC

5G-powered smart campus goes live at UBC

Media reported on the installation of 5G cell towers at UBC’s Vancouver campus.
Ming PaoSing TaoAbbotsford NewsVictoria News

Fashion is a monster that I loved

UBC’s Sustainable fashion Week was highlighted in a Tyee article focusing on the complexities of fast fashion and ethical sourcing.
The Tyee