Young, low-income women less likely to use effective birth control: UBC study

Media featured UBC research that suggests young, low-income women in Canada may not be able to afford the full range of contraceptives available. Elizabeth Nethery, the lead author and a PhD student in the UBC school of population and public health, was interviewed.

CBC, Global, CTV, iHeart Radio, and Black Press Media via Free Press, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News