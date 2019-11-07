UBC In The News
Cannabis may be helping some Canadians cope with PTSD symptoms: study
Media highlighted a UBC study that showed found cannabis could be beneficial in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. Lead author Stephanie Lake, a UBC PhD student at the school of population and public health, and M-J Milloy, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, were interviewed.
Young, low-income women less likely to use effective birth control: UBC study
Media featured UBC research that suggests young, low-income women in Canada may not be able to afford the full range of contraceptives available. Elizabeth Nethery, the lead author and a PhD student in the UBC school of population and public health, was interviewed.
Canadian researchers used drones for the first time to monitor the behaviour of orcas
Media highlighted new drone footage on resident killer whales collected by UBC in collaboration with the Hakai Institute, and interviewed project lead Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
Ovintiv name a 'blank slate' as Encana plans move to United States
Darren Dahl, a marketing professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the rebranding of Encana Corp.
KFC Canada to test eco-friendly bamboo packaging for poutine starting next year
Media spoke to Chunping Dai, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, about the sustainability of bamboo packaging.
B.C. drug testing case pits transit safety against right to smoke pot after hours
Evan Wood, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine and director of the B.C. Centre on Substance Use, was mentioned in a CBC article about random drug screening of a SkyTrain attendant.
Vancouver-based cryptocurrency exchange latest to shutter with millions owing to clients
Postmedia spoke to Chris Rowell, a postdoctoral research fellow at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about crypto assets.
Squamish Nation development to expand downtown Vancouver's footprint
Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder of School of Business, gave comments about a residential development proposed by the Squamish First Nation.
Vancouver council votes to ban consumer fireworks by Halloween 2021
Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted about the negative effect of fireworks on pets, people and the environment.
Alix Ohlin's fiction about the realities of relationships
CBC’s Sunday Edition with Michael Enright interviewed Alix Ohlin, chair of the creative writing program at UBC, about her life and her new book, Dual Citizens.
5G-powered smart campus goes live at UBC
Media reported on the installation of 5G cell towers at UBC’s Vancouver campus.
Fashion is a monster that I loved
UBC’s Sustainable fashion Week was highlighted in a Tyee article focusing on the complexities of fast fashion and ethical sourcing.
