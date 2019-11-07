UBC experts on Remembrance Day

Canadians will recognize Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. The day marks the end of hostilities during the First World War and an opportunity to remember all those who have served in the nation’s defence.
UBC will hold its annual Remembrance Day ceremony beginning Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. at War Memorial Gym, 6081 University Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m.
UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to Remembrance Day:
Nancy Holmes
Associate Professor, Department of Creative Studies, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 250-809-0439
Email: nancy.holmes@ubc.ca
*Unavailable on Thursday
- War poetry, the poppy, “In Flanders Fields”
Richard Price
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: richard.price@ubc.ca
*Available until noon PST on Friday
- War, arms control, the changing nature of war
Zach Walsh
Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-807-9373
Cell: 778-821-1555
Email: zachary.walsh@ubc.ca
- Cannabis and MDMA in the treatment of PTSD