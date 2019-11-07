Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Remembrance Day Arts & Humanities

Canadians will recognize Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. The day marks the end of hostilities during the First World War and an opportunity to remember all those who have served in the nation’s defence.

UBC will hold its annual Remembrance Day ceremony beginning Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. at War Memorial Gym, 6081 University Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m.

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to Remembrance Day:

Nancy Holmes

Associate Professor, Department of Creative Studies, UBC Okanagan

Cell: 250-809-0439

Email: nancy.holmes@ubc.ca

*Unavailable on Thursday

War poetry, the poppy, “In Flanders Fields”

Richard Price

Professor, Department of Political Science

Email: richard.price@ubc.ca

*Available until noon PST on Friday

War, arms control, the changing nature of war

Zach Walsh

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-807-9373

Cell: 778-821-1555

Email: zachary.walsh@ubc.ca