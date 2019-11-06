UBC In The News
Orca drone footage gives researchers unique look at whale behavior
Media featured new drone footage on resident killer whales collected by UBC in collaboration with the Hakai Institute. Andrew Trites, Sarah Fortune and Mei Sato from the UBC marine mammal research unit were interviewed.
KOMO, KING, Q13 Fox, Bellingham Herald, Seattle PI, Yahoo, CBC, Radio Canada, iHeart Radio, Weather Network, Fairchild TV, Daily Hive
Canadians turning ‘very cold’ on China, survey finds
Media articles highlighted a UBC survey on Canadians’ attitudes towards China and Canada-China Relations.
The Star (subscription), Financial Times (subscription)
Here's what happens when cancer patients are prescribed exercise
CBC highlighted recommendations by UBC medical researchers for exercise to become part of cancer treatment plans.
CBC
KFC Canada to test eco-friendly bamboo packaging for poutine starting next year
The Canadian Press spoke to Chunping Dai, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, about the sustainability of bamboo packaging.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), CTV, Yahoo, MSN, Huffington Post, North Shore News
Not all carbon offsets are created equal
Hadi Dowlatabadi, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, was quoted about the effectiveness of carbon offsets.
Business in Vancouver, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News
Trump keeps talking about ‘keeping’ Middle East oil. That would be illegal.
James Stewart, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an article about Trump’s plan for Syrian oil.
Washington Post
Rogers, University of British Columbia unveil 5G-powered smart campus
Media reported on the installation of 5G cell towers at UBC’s Vancouver campus.
BNN, Yahoo, CBC, The Star (subscription), Daily Hive, Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, Richmond News, MobileSyrup, Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News
Declaration on Indigenous rights conference
Media reported on a dialogue event on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People hosted by UBC Indian Residential School History Dialogue Centre, and interviewed the director Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law.
APTN (11:40 mark), CityNews
Textbooks could be free if universities rewarded professors for writing them
The Conversation mentioned UBC in an article about open educational resources.
The Conversation
Where to pay your respects in Vancouver on Remembrance Day
Vancouver Courier highlighted the annual Remembrance Day ceremony being held at UBC.
Vancouver Courier