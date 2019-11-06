UBC In The News

Orca drone footage gives researchers unique look at whale behavior

Media featured new drone footage on resident killer whales collected by UBC in collaboration with the Hakai Institute. Andrew Trites, Sarah Fortune and Mei Sato from the UBC marine mammal research unit were interviewed.
KOMOKINGQ13 FoxBellingham HeraldSeattle PIYahooCBCRadio CanadaiHeart RadioWeather NetworkFairchild TVDaily Hive

Canadians turning ‘very cold’ on China, survey finds

Media articles highlighted a UBC survey on Canadians’ attitudes towards China and Canada-China Relations.
The Star (subscription), Financial Times (subscription)

Here's what happens when cancer patients are prescribed exercise

CBC highlighted recommendations by UBC medical researchers for exercise to become part of cancer treatment plans.
CBC

KFC Canada to test eco-friendly bamboo packaging for poutine starting next year

The Canadian Press spoke to Chunping Dai, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, about the sustainability of bamboo packaging.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), CTVYahooMSNHuffington PostNorth Shore News

What the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Accord means for Canada, the world

Kathryn Harrison, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, commented on the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.
GlobalMSN

Will Vancouver’s transit workers feel the wrath of the public or a warm embrace?

Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the strength of the labour movement in articles about the Metro Vancouver transit strike.
The Star (subscription), News 1130

Not all carbon offsets are created equal

Hadi Dowlatabadi, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, was quoted about the effectiveness of carbon offsets.
Business in VancouverTri-City NewsBurnaby NowRichmond News

Trump keeps talking about ‘keeping’ Middle East oil. That would be illegal.

James Stewart, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an article about Trump’s plan for Syrian oil.
Washington Post

Rogers, University of British Columbia unveil 5G-powered smart campus

Media reported on the installation of 5G cell towers at UBC’s Vancouver campus.
BNNYahooCBCThe Star (subscription), Daily HiveBusiness in VancouverVancouver CourierRichmond NewsMobileSyrupKelowna Capital NewsBC Local News

Declaration on Indigenous rights conference

Media reported on a dialogue event on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People hosted by UBC Indian Residential School History Dialogue Centre, and interviewed the director Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law.
APTN (11:40 mark), CityNews

Textbooks could be free if universities rewarded professors for writing them

The Conversation mentioned UBC in an article about open educational resources.
The Conversation

Where to pay your respects in Vancouver on Remembrance Day

Vancouver Courier highlighted the annual Remembrance Day ceremony being held at UBC.
Vancouver Courier