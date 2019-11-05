UBC In The News
New drone, underwater footage of orcas stuns researchers, gives intimate look at killer whales’ family life
Media highlighted new drone footage on resident killer whales collected by UBC in collaboration with the Hakai Institute. Andrew Trites, Sarah Fortune and Mei Sato from the UBC marine mammal research unit were interviewed.
Lead levels in Prince Rupert drinking water could point to B.C.-wide problems
Media published the findings of a national collaborative effort which included UBC journalism students, on lead levels in drinking water across Canada.
B.C. First Nations seal hunters meet with Chinese officials to establish fur market
Vancouver Sun highlighted a UBC-led study that looked at wild Chinook salmon productivity and seal density. Co-author Carl Walters, a professor emeritus at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and UBC marine mammal researcher Andrew Trites were mentioned.
China viewed favourably by 29% of Canadians, up from 22% in February: Poll
Indo-Canadian Voice featured a national survey conducted by UBC public policy and political science researchers on Canadians’ attitudes towards China and Canada-China relations.
How Canadian pension’s US$6.1 billion bet on Pattern Energy fits with ‘energy transition’ investing
Janis Sarra, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on the operation of traditional energy producers.
Elizabeth May resigns leadership of Green Party
Kathryn Harrison, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about the Green Party leader Elizabeth May.
Why would anyone hate Catherine McKenna?
Jennifer Berdahl, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, spoke about women in male-dominated workplaces and occupations.
Why these parts of Vancouver would be hit hardest by major quake
The Weather Network interviewed Carlos Molina Hutt, a professor in UBC’s department of civil engineering, about the steps needed to make sure buildings recover quickly from a major quake.
Cannabis shows potential for treating PTSD: New study
Stephanie Lake, a UBC PhD student at the school of population and public health, and M-J Milloy, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, wrote an article about their study that found cannabis could be beneficial in treating post-traumatic stress disorder.
UBC becomes first 5G smart campus in Canada and a hub for related research
Postmedia reported on the installation of 5G cell towers at UBC’s Vancouver campus and interviewed Gail Murphy, UBC vice-president, research and innovation.
