UBC In The News
Scientists may have just uncovered the brain circuits behind mood and anxiety disorders
Forbes highlighted a study led by Sophia Frangou, a psychiatry professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, which showed that patients with mood and anxiety disorders share the same abnormalities in regions of the brain involved in emotional and cognitive control.
Forbes
Study answers why Renaissance art uses the same pose
CTV highlighted UBC research which showed that the contrapposto pose is perceived as more attractive than the standing pose.
CTV
Toronto committee tasked with rethinking city’s governance may wind down. Advocates say it just started
The Star mentioned Alexandra Flynn, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, for a letter she co-authored proposing a proper response to Bill 5.
The Star (subscription)
Assad praises Trump as ‘most transparent president’ after Syria troop withdrawal
The Independent quoted James Stewart, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, about Trump’s plan for Syrian oil.
Independent (UK)
Federal employees concerned 'insider threat' training means spying on co-workers
CBC spoke to Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, about insider threats training.
CBC
Men struggle to keep friends — and it’s hurting their mental health
John Ogrodniczuk, the director of UBC’s psychotherapy program, gave comments in an article about the effect of friendship on men’s mental health.
Global
Ecuador’s fuel protests show the risks of removing fossil fuel subsidies too fast
Grace Jaramillo, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science, was mentioned in a Conversation article about the Ecuador’s Indigenous peoples.
The Conversation
Should Alberta ditch daylight saving, as Saskatchewan did and B.C. might do?
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to the Star about the proposed change in seasonal time change.
The Star (subscription)
Hampstead mayor criticized for blocked Facebook comments
Montreal Gazette quoted Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science, about the abuse political candidates face online.
Montreal Gazette
Stop herring fishery to save troubled orcas, environmental groups say
Andrew Trites, a marine mammal researcher at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about the herring fishery.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC gives clothes a second life
Media highlighted a UBC event that aims to raise awareness of the social and environmental issues surrounding the fast fashion industry. Tim Herron, events manager at the UBC Centre for Interactive Research on Sustainability, was interviewed.
Radio Canada, Georgia Straight, Fairchild TV
UBCO student awarded scholarship to study abroad
The Daily Courier reported that UBCO civil engineering student David Phypers received a Premier’s International Scholarship, which is awarded to students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement and a clear sense of how global literacy impacts society.
Daily Courier