UBC In The News
It’s Halloween. Beware urban legends (and cars).
Media highlighted a UBC study led by John Staples, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about pedestrian fatalities associated with Halloween.
New York Times (subscription), Forbes, Washington Post, Romper, CBC
Having a dog can be good for your heart. Here's how to keep your dog's heart healthy, too.
NBC mentioned a UBC study that looked at therapy dogs and student wellness.
NBC
Why viewers are drawn to renaissance artists’ go-to pose
Smithsonian featured UBC research which showed that the contrapposto pose is perceived as more attractive than the standing pose, quoting the lead researcher Farid Pazhoohi, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC psychology.
Smithsonian
Autonomous cars ‘less likely' to be blamed for crashes than humans – study
Irish News featured a study co-led by UBC, which found that the public blames accidents on human drivers more than AI when both make mistakes.
Irish News
How long pregnancy gap should be: birth spacing advice for mum and child’s health
South China Morning Post highlighted UBC research which looked at the optimal pregnancy gap and quoted the lead researcher Laura Schummers, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of family practice.
South China Morning Post, Asia One
Why sounds of nature might be the best source of meditation
Matilda van den Bosch, a professor in UBC’s department of forestry and at the school of population and public health, spoke to the Globe and Mail about the framework she co-developed about nature and mental health.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Four big platform promises to watch in the Liberal minority government
Postmedia mentioned an analysis of the Liberal tax plan by Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province
They might be spooky, but bats are under threat from deadly fungus
Postmedia featured collaborative UBC research that aim to help bats with white nose syndrome.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
If U.S. takes Syrian oil, it may violate international laws against pillage
NPR spoke to James Stewart, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, about Trump’s plan for Syrian oil.
NPR
‘Looking for a little magic’: Millennials and Gen Z embrace witchy, New Age spiritualism
Boston Globe quoted Sabina Magliocco, a professor in UBC’s department of anthropology, in an article about witchcraft.
Boston Globe
How to make a black hole in a science lab
Gizmodo interviewed William Unruh, a professor at UBC physics and astronomy, for his work in black holes.
Gizmodo
Federal foreign real estate speculator tax expected to pass
Postmedia quoted Henry Yu, a UBC Asian Canadian and Asian migration studies professor, about the foreign buyers’ tax and the racial discourse in B.C. and Canada.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal, Toronto Sun
We must start budgeting for the harm caused by climate disasters
Julien Picault, a UBCO economics instructor, co-wrote an article about budgeting for climate disasters.
The Province
UBC event takes aim at ‘fast fashion’
Global reported on a UBC event that aims to raise awareness on the social and environmental issues surrounding the fast fashion industry. Tim Herron, events manager at the UBC Centre for Interactive Research on Sustainability, was interviewed.
Global
How Paladin Security Group became Canada’s largest full-service security ﬁrm
Maclean’s featured the story of Ashley Cooper, a UBC business alumnus who built Paladin Security Group.
Maclean’s