UBC experts on Daylight Saving Time changes and California wildfires

The British Columbia government is expected to introduce legislation Thursday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
Meanwhile, thousands in Southern California have fled their homes as active wildfires and strong winds put the region under an extreme fire danger warning.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Daylight Saving Time
Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
- cost and benefits of Daylight Saving Time
Wendy Hall
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing
- sleep
California wildfires
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Professor, Faculty of Medicine
Canada Research Chair in Occupational and Environmental Lung Disease
- respiratory problems and immunologic effects from air quality and smoke
Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography
- climate change in relation to wildfires and extreme events
Sarah Henderson
School of Population and Public Health
- Wildfire smoke and health effects
- Preparing for wildfire smoke