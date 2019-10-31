Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Daylight Saving Time changes and California wildfires Science, Health & Technology

The British Columbia government is expected to introduce legislation Thursday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Meanwhile, thousands in Southern California have fled their homes as active wildfires and strong winds put the region under an extreme fire danger warning.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Daylight Saving Time

Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Phone: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

cost and benefits of Daylight Saving Time

*available 10 a.m. to noon, 1:30 to 3 p.m. PDT

Wendy Hall

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing

Cell: 604-649-3567

Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca

sleep

*available before 11 a.m. and after 2 p.m. PDT

California wildfires

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Professor, Faculty of Medicine

Canada Research Chair in Occupational and Environmental Lung Disease

Cell: 604-839-1561

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

respiratory problems and immunologic effects from air quality and smoke

Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Tel: 604-561-7284

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

climate change in relation to wildfires and extreme events

*phone and email interviews only

Sarah Henderson

School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-910-9144

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca