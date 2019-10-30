UBC In The News
Explained: What fish do amid climate change
Indian Express reported on a new paper by Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, which explains the biological reasons why fish species will shift towards the poles.
Indian Express
More pregnant women are using cannabis despite its dangers: study
Global mentioned UBC research that looked at women’s perspectives about cannabis use during pregnancy and quoted the lead author Hamideh Bayrampour, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice.
Global
A new twist on Vancouver’s skyline
New York Times quoted Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, about the spread of luxury housing and tech-related development in Vancouver.
New York Times (subscription)
Cellphone videos of school fights prolong conflicts, experts say
Jennifer Shapka, a developmental psychologist at UBC’s faculty of education, commented on the use of cellphones and social media to document school violence among students.
CBC
Report on Toronto, Vancouver traffic reveals outsized health risks posed by trucks and SUVs
Media spoke to Christopher Carlsten, a medicine professor and director of the Air Pollution Exposure Laboratory at UBC, about traffic-related pollution.
Globe and Mail (subscription), Global
Video shared online shows racist rant at Burnaby drugstore
CTV interviewed John Paul Catungal, a UBC professor at the Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, about a racist rant caught on video and shared on social media.
CTV
Court rules against claim that B.C.'s foreign buyers tax is discriminatory
Postmedia mentioned UBC professors Tom Davidoff, Henry Yu, Tsur Somerville and David Ley in an article about the B.C. Supreme Court’s ruling involving the B.C. foreign buyers tax.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. has the lowest percentage of students in public schools, says StatsCan
Vancouver Sun spoke to Jason Ellis, a professor in UBC’s department of educational studies, about B.C.’s independent school enrolment rate.
Vancouver Sun
Canadian adults get 'D' grade for physical fitness levels
News 1130 interviewed Guy Faulkner, a kinesiology professor at UBC, about the fitness levels of Canadian adults.
News 1130
National pharmacare plan could save businesses billions
Business in Vancouver spoke to Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, in an article about the national pharmacare plan.
Business in Vancouver
B.C. government invests $2.58 million towards creating food-processing innovation centre at UBC in Vancouver
B.C. government will contribute $2.58 million to support a food and beverage innovation centre at UBC. Anubhav Singh, a professor of food processing at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, will be the academic and research director.
Georgia Straight
Many students go hungry
Castanet reported that UBCO students’ union opened a program to help students eat better.
Castanet
For succession planning, call a specialist
BCBusiness highlighted the family enterprise advisor program at UBC Sauder School of Business.
BCBusiness
After quarter century, animal welfare centre getting new director
Katy Proudfoot, a UBC land and food systems alumna, was appointed the new director at Sir James Dunn Animal Welfare Centre.
CBC