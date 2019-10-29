Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC students stitch up for slow fashion Media Advisories

Event: Stitch Up at UBC Sustainable Fashion Week

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Centre for Interactive Research on Sustainability (map), BC Hydro Theatre, 2260 West Mall V6T 1Z4, Vancouver

Parking: West Parkade (map)

Event details:

Fast fashion is responsible for enormous amounts of textile waste. Stitch Up, organized by the UBC Sustainability Initiative, is a clothing swap, repair and alteration workshop that will provide participants with sewing machines, tools and expert tips to convert pre-owned threads into unique new garments.

The event will also feature a Thrift Challenge where two lucky attendees will be styled in an entirely thrifted outfit for under $50. It is organized in partnership with Frameworq and members of the Common Energy UBC student group.

Stitch Up is part of UBC’s first-ever Sustainable Fashion Week, held Oct. 28-30, which focuses on the social and environmental issues surrounding the fast fashion industry and invites community members to explore alternatives including sustainable buying, clothing repair and reuse, and textile recycling.

For more information, visit: sustain.ubc.ca/events/sustainable-fashion-week

Images: Link