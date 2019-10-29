B.C. Indigenous rights law aims to make First Nations full participants in political decisions

The Canadian Press quoted Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor of law and the director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, in an article about the human rights legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

