UBC In The News

The most terrifying part of Halloween for kids is our deadly streets

Curbed mentioned a UBC study about pedestrian fatalities associated with Halloween, quoting the lead author John Staples, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine.
Curbed

Indigenous communities ripe for wave of capital for good

Reuters highlighted research co-led by UBC about Indigenous businesses in Canada.
Reuters via Daily MailNational PostOttawa CitizenVancouver SunThe Province

Want customers to pay more for a product? Here’s one approach

The Globe and Mail mentioned research led by David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, which looked at consumer reactions to different terminology around carbon pricing.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

B.C. Indigenous rights law aims to make First Nations full participants in political decisions

The Canadian Press quoted Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor of law and the director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, in an article about the human rights legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.
The Canadian Press via National PostOttawa CitizenVancouver SunThe ProvinceEdmonton JournalTimes Colonist

What the health?! British teenager paralyzed after falling from his couch

Yahoo spoke to Peter Cripton, director of UBC’s undergraduate biomedical engineering program, about spinal cord injury.
Yahoo

Saskatchewan curler dies from rare childbirth condition: What is amniotic fluid embolism?

Sarka Lisonkova, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, gave comments about the symptoms of amniotic fluid embolism.
Yahoo

Environmental allies: Teen protesters, civil disobedience groups and climate scientists demand action

Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, spoke about action on the climate crisis.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Drones help track wildfires, count wildlife and map plants

Tristan R.H. Goodbody, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of forest resources management, and Nicholas Coops, a forestry professor and Canada Research Chair in remote sensing, wrote about using drones to improve our understanding of the natural environment.
The Conversation

Rabies’ horrifying symptoms inspired folktales of humans turned into werewolves, vampires and other monsters

Jessica Wang, a professor of U.S. history at UBC, wrote an article about hidden meanings behind the ways people talked about rabies.
The Conversation

U.S. news names its best global universities

UBC was mentioned in a Forbes article about the best global universities.
Forbes

The patient researcher: a scientist's cancer diagnosis changes her life's work

CBC featured Mary De Vera, a professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, about her cancer diagnosis and how it changed her life’s work.
CBC

'She saved my life': B.C. man sends dog for help after injuring himself in the wilderness

CTV reported on a story of UBC botanist Trevor Goward and how his dog saved his life.
CTV

The kids are not all right — they’re angry and scared, but they’ve found inspiration in Greta Thunberg’s climate cause

The Star interviewed Anna Brookes, a UBC student at the faculty of land and food systems, about her work in climate change action.
The Star (subscription)