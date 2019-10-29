UBC In The News
The most terrifying part of Halloween for kids is our deadly streets
Curbed mentioned a UBC study about pedestrian fatalities associated with Halloween, quoting the lead author John Staples, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine.
Curbed
Indigenous communities ripe for wave of capital for good
Reuters highlighted research co-led by UBC about Indigenous businesses in Canada.
Reuters via Daily Mail, National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Want customers to pay more for a product? Here’s one approach
The Globe and Mail mentioned research led by David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, which looked at consumer reactions to different terminology around carbon pricing.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C. Indigenous rights law aims to make First Nations full participants in political decisions
The Canadian Press quoted Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor of law and the director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, in an article about the human rights legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal, Times Colonist
What the health?! British teenager paralyzed after falling from his couch
Yahoo spoke to Peter Cripton, director of UBC’s undergraduate biomedical engineering program, about spinal cord injury.
Yahoo
Saskatchewan curler dies from rare childbirth condition: What is amniotic fluid embolism?
Sarka Lisonkova, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, gave comments about the symptoms of amniotic fluid embolism.
Yahoo
Environmental allies: Teen protesters, civil disobedience groups and climate scientists demand action
Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, spoke about action on the climate crisis.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Drones help track wildfires, count wildlife and map plants
Tristan R.H. Goodbody, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of forest resources management, and Nicholas Coops, a forestry professor and Canada Research Chair in remote sensing, wrote about using drones to improve our understanding of the natural environment.
The Conversation
Rabies’ horrifying symptoms inspired folktales of humans turned into werewolves, vampires and other monsters
Jessica Wang, a professor of U.S. history at UBC, wrote an article about hidden meanings behind the ways people talked about rabies.
The Conversation
U.S. news names its best global universities
UBC was mentioned in a Forbes article about the best global universities.
Forbes
The patient researcher: a scientist's cancer diagnosis changes her life's work
CBC featured Mary De Vera, a professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, about her cancer diagnosis and how it changed her life’s work.
CBC
'She saved my life': B.C. man sends dog for help after injuring himself in the wilderness
CTV reported on a story of UBC botanist Trevor Goward and how his dog saved his life.
CTV
The kids are not all right — they’re angry and scared, but they’ve found inspiration in Greta Thunberg’s climate cause
The Star interviewed Anna Brookes, a UBC student at the faculty of land and food systems, about her work in climate change action.
The Star (subscription)