UBC In The News
The mystery surrounding flying styles of birds could be solved
Media highlighted a UBC study on birds’ different flight styles, quoting the lead researcher Vikram Baliga, a postdoctoral fellow in the department of zoology.
Radio Canada, Cosmos
The Greta Factor: Why the Swedish teen draws massive crowds across Canada
CBC spoke to Greg Garrard, a professor of environmental humanities at UBCO, about the attention Greta Thunberg is drawing to climate change.
CBC
Minority government could mean big changes for drug, telecom and retail industries
Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted about the prospects for pharmacare.
iPolitics
Secret life of spiders explained in time for Halloween
UBCO biology lecturer and spider expert Matt Nelson discussed the role played by spiders in our ecosystem.
Tri-City News, Castanet
Nuclear dangers of the naval kind
M.V. Ramana, a professor at the school of public policy and global affairs, co-wrote an article about the increased risk of a nuclearised ocean in South Asia.
Himal Southasian
A cancer drug’s journey: Hope found, then lost, then found again
The San Diego Union-Tribune featured Catriona Jamieson, a UBC medicine alumna, for her work in blood cancers.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Untold stories from war veterans lure young B.C. filmmaker all across Canada
Postmedia reported on a documentary by Eric Brunt, an alumnus of UBC’s film studies program and a filmmaker, about Canadian veterans of the Second World War.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Regina Leader Post