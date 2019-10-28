UBC experts on ISIS

U.S. special forces have killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a development that leaves the extremist group without an obvious leader, President Donald Trump announced Sunday.
On Monday, Syrian Kurdish forces confirmed that al-Baghdadi’s aide and spokesman for ISIS, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, has also been killed.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Ayesha Chaudhry
Canada Research Chair in Religion, Law and Social Justice
Associate Professor of Islamic Studies and Gender Studies
Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
Tel: 604-827-0376
Email: ayesha.chaudhry@ubc.ca
- International affairs, geopolitics; Middle East; Religion, Islam and Muslims; Gender and Islam; Islamic feminism, religious feminism
Rumee Ahmed
Associate Professor of Islamic Law
Department of Asian Studies
Tel: 604-822-6701
Email: rumee.ahmed@ubc.ca
- Islamic studies; Islamic law and legal theory, Islamic legal reform