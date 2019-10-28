Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on ISIS Media Advisories

U.S. special forces have killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a development that leaves the extremist group without an obvious leader, President Donald Trump announced Sunday.

On Monday, Syrian Kurdish forces confirmed that al-Baghdadi’s aide and spokesman for ISIS, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, has also been killed.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Ayesha Chaudhry

Canada Research Chair in Religion, Law and Social Justice

Associate Professor of Islamic Studies and Gender Studies

Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Tel: 604-827-0376

Email: ayesha.chaudhry@ubc.ca

International affairs, geopolitics; Middle East; Religion, Islam and Muslims; Gender and Islam; Islamic feminism, religious feminism

Rumee Ahmed

Associate Professor of Islamic Law

Department of Asian Studies

Tel: 604-822-6701

Email: rumee.ahmed@ubc.ca