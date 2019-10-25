UBC in the News

B.C. brings in legislation to enshrine the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

B.C. will lead Canada and possibly the world with its new UNDRIP legislation, Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond told Canadian Press (via APTN). Legal and conceptual barriers to giving First Nations more control over child welfare services are now gone, she told the Toronto Star. Colleague Joel Bakan noted for CTV that courts are already pushing in the direction of UNDRIP, but enshrining it in B.C. law will give more substance to what they are doing.