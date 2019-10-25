UBC in the News
Strike a contrapposto pose to look more attractive, science says
Even the Venus de Milo appears to have a low waist-to-hip ratio when standing this way, says psychology postdoc Farid Pazhoohi.
The Guardian
Glacial rivers absorb carbon faster than rainforests, scientists find
Findings by UBC biologist Kyra St Pierre and her team flip our conventional understanding of rivers’ carbon footprint.
The Guardian
'Rarest drug on earth’ cancer treatment could become more common after lab creates radioactive isotope
The TRIUMF particle accelarator produces actinium-225, an isotope that can be specifically focused on cancer cells while ignoring normal cells.
Newsweek
The universe is made of tiny bubbles containing mini-universes, scientists say
Vice mentioned UBC research that suggests every point in spacetime cycles through expansion and contraction, like tiny versions of our universe.
Vice
National Trick Or Treat Day is officially on the calendar, so buy bulk candy
A 43 per cent spike in pedestrian fatalities on Halloween, identified by UBC research, is among the safety concerns that prompted Americans to add daytime trick-or-treating on the last Saturday in October.
Romper
Jann Arden's brother—a convicted B.C. killer—allowed to leave prison to visit siblings
Peter A. Allard School of Law students involved in The Innocence Project have supported Duray Richards in the appeal of his conviction for a 1992 murder.
Vancouver Sun
‘Power of Greta’ aims to bring teen climate activists together in Vancouver
Sociology professor David Tindall says young Swedish activist’s presence could draw thousands to Friday’s climate strike
Vancouver Sun
B.C. brings in legislation to enshrine the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
B.C. will lead Canada and possibly the world with its new UNDRIP legislation, Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond told Canadian Press (via APTN). Legal and conceptual barriers to giving First Nations more control over child welfare services are now gone, she told the Toronto Star. Colleague Joel Bakan noted for CTV that courts are already pushing in the direction of UNDRIP, but enshrining it in B.C. law will give more substance to what they are doing.
Wexit—to stay or go now?
Pierre Trudeau initially stoked the western separation flames 40 years ago, UBC Okanagan sociology’s Michael Zajko told Castanet.
Castanet
Teen arrested in North Van charged in UBC carjacking
Police had been looking for two suspects and a stolen car after a woman reported being carjacked at gunpoint at the end of September.
North Shore News
Doug Mitchell, seven others enshrined in Canada's Sports Hall of Fame
Former UBC Thunderbird, CFL star, and Thunderbird Sports Centre namesake was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.
Calgary Herald
The Reality Bubble author Ziya Tong links limits of human perception to a modern-day extinction crisis
The Georgia Straight speaks with UBC grad Ziya Tong about her first book, The Reality Bubble. Tong will speak at the Vancouver Playhouse Nov. 4 as part of UBC Connects.
The Georgia Straight