UBC in the News
Vancouver-based TRIUMF says it has produced the 'rarest drug on earth' for cancer treatment
UBC-based TRIUMF has completed its first production run of actinium-225, a radioactive isotope that scientists believe could destroy cancer cells.
Vancouver Sun, Brantford Expositor
Report: Fewer than 25 per cent of nations close to sustainability goals
Less than a quarter of nations included in a new index are meeting environmentally sustainable economic development targets. Jose Pineda, an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business contributed to the index.
UPI
Scientists find sunlight exposure can be seen in faeces 'because UV rays alter the levels of good gut bacteria'
A new study led by UBC gastrointestinal disease researcher Bruce Vallance found that skin exposure to UVB light alters the gut microbiome in humans.
Daily Mail
Doctors cannot foresee amniotic fluid embolisms, the condition that killed curler Aly Jenkins in childbirth
Epidemiologist Sarka Lisonkova, an assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at UBC explains amniotic fluid embolism.
Globe and Mail
'Power of Greta' unites Vancouver teen activists
UBC sociology professor David Tindall says Greta Thunberg has inspired many teenagers and she could draw many thousands to a planned climate rally in Vancouver Friday.
Vancouver Sun
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau loses his sheen — and his majority
UBC political scientist Max Cameron says Justin Trudeau’s broad support base is crumbling, reducing his power as prime minister.
LA Times
The 'major problem' of Trudeau's second term as Canadian Prime Minister is China - Professor
Allan Tupper, professor and head of the political science department at UBC was featured in a Q&A on various Canadian political issues.
Sputnik News
Jody Wilson-Raybould wins tight race in Vancouver Granville
Candis Callison, an author and UBC journalism and Indigenous studies professor, analyzed the implications of Jody Wilson-Raybould’s re-election.
Toronto Star
B.C. calls for unity as Western alienation sentiments surge
B.C. could try to play a peacemaker role between the western provinces and Ottawa, suggests UBC political scientist Gerald Baier.
CBC
What does a Liberal minority government mean for the issues that matter to B.C.?
Discussing Trans Mountain issues, UBC political scientist Kathryn Harrison says the big questions are what happens in court and the potential for civil disobedience.
Global
The key Liberal wins and losses in B.C. this federal election
Gerald Baier, acting director at UBC’s Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions commented on the reelection of four cabinet ministers in B.C.
Globe and Mail
How the Liberals paved the way for the Bloc’s return
Maxime Héroux-Legault, assistant professor of political science at UBC, analyzed the reasons for the triumphant return of the Bloc Québécois.
The Conversation
To save endangered species, the federal government needs the provinces' help
Academic experts said the federal election can lift prospects for the environment and endangered species “only if the provinces step up and work together with the federal government and local communities.” The article was co-written by UBC researchers Sarah Otto, Jeannette Whitton and Cole Burton.
National Observer
New circular building design for UBC Arts Student Centre (renderings)
Daily Hive highlighted the proposed Arts Student Centre for undergraduate students at the UBC faculty of arts.
Daily Hive
Nerd Nite returns to North Van with Star Trek theme and almost-astronaut
Michael Koehle, a UBC physician and kinesiology professor who applied to be an astronaut, is slated to speak about his work at Nerd Nite in North Vancouver.
North Shore News