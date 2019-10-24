UBC experts on Indigenous rights, housing

The British Columbia government is introducing legislation Thursday to recognize and uphold the rights of Indigenous Peoples in the province. If passed, the legislation will make B.C. the first province in Canada to legally implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).
Meanwhile, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will release its annual Housing Market Outlook, which provides information on housing trends as well as national and local forecasts.
Indigenous rights
Indigenous rights
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: turpel-lafond@allard.ubc.ca
- Indigenous Peoples’ human and legal rights, reconciliation, constiutional law, residential schools
*Available after 11:30 a.m.
Sheryl Lightfoot
Associate Professor, First Nations and Indigenous Studies
Canada Research Chair, Global Indigenous Rights and Politics
Email: sheryl.lightfoot@ubc.ca
- UNDRIP, First Nations, Indigenous politics
Housing market
Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
- Housing policy, markets and affordability; real estate finance
Paul Kershaw
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca
- Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families, retirement income and medical care
Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
- Housing affordability; real estate; urban economics