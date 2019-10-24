At the Qatuwas Festival, the international gathering of Indigenous nations of the Pacific Rim. The rear view of a Haida button blanket. July 1, 1993. Credit John Isaac, United Nations/Flickr

UBC experts on Indigenous rights, housing

Oct 24, 2019

The British Columbia government is introducing legislation Thursday to recognize and uphold the rights of Indigenous Peoples in the province. If passed, the legislation will make B.C. the first province in Canada to legally implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Meanwhile, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will release its annual Housing Market Outlook, which provides information on housing trends as well as national and local forecasts.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Indigenous rights

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: turpel-lafond@allard.ubc.ca

  • Indigenous Peoples’ human and legal rights, reconciliation, constiutional law, residential schools

*Available after 11:30 a.m.

Sheryl Lightfoot
Associate Professor, First Nations and Indigenous Studies
Canada Research Chair, Global Indigenous Rights and Politics
Email: sheryl.lightfoot@ubc.ca

  • UNDRIP, First Nations, Indigenous politics

Housing market

Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing policy, markets and affordability; real estate finance

Paul Kershaw
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

  • Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families, retirement income and medical care

Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing affordability; real estate; urban economics

