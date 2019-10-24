Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Indigenous rights, housing Media Advisories

The British Columbia government is introducing legislation Thursday to recognize and uphold the rights of Indigenous Peoples in the province. If passed, the legislation will make B.C. the first province in Canada to legally implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Meanwhile, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will release its annual Housing Market Outlook, which provides information on housing trends as well as national and local forecasts.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Indigenous rights

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: turpel-lafond@allard.ubc.ca

Indigenous Peoples’ human and legal rights, reconciliation, constiutional law, residential schools

*Available after 11:30 a.m.

Sheryl Lightfoot

Associate Professor, First Nations and Indigenous Studies

Canada Research Chair, Global Indigenous Rights and Politics

Email: sheryl.lightfoot@ubc.ca

UNDRIP, First Nations, Indigenous politics

Housing market

Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Housing policy, markets and affordability; real estate finance

Paul Kershaw

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Cell: 604-761-4583

Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families, retirement income and medical care

Tsur Somerville

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 604-329-4585

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca