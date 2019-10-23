UBC in the News
Why are episiotomies on the decline when it can reduce vaginal tearing?
New UBC research shows episiotomies during childbirth can reduce the risks of severe injury to the mother during assisted birth.
International Business Times
Student designs voice-activated wheelchair
Ming Pao highlighted work by UBC engineering student Michael Ko, who designed a voice-controlled wheelchair for his brother, who’s living with muscular dystrophy.
Ming Pao
The ‘golden visa’ Hongkongers are grabbing have made Europe’s hottest property market too hot for locals
Dan Hiebert, a UBC expert on international migration, commented on Canada’s immigrant investor plan in a Bloomberg story about Lisbon’s property market.
Bloomberg via South China Morning Post
Forget the pub crawl: Today’s pre-wedding parties are luxury getaways with a huge price tag
UBC economist Marina Adshade was interviewed for a story on how destination weddings could affect the choice of bridesmaids and groomsmen.
Globe and Mail
Cities are becoming a living lab for species evolution
UBC theoretical biologist Sarah Otto was quoted in an article on how wild species that live in cities are evolving in adaptation to their environment. She cited the example of cliff swallows in Nebraska that grew shorter wings in response to growing collisions with passing cars.
University Affairs
Students’ mock election is even more fractured than the real thing
Richard Johnston, Canada Research Chair in public opinion, elections and representation at UBC says the Conservatives have become the party of rural and resource Canada.
Globe and Mail
Canadians demand change for polling stations, electoral system
Allan Tupper, a professor of political science at UBC, commented on the prospects of electoral reform.
Yahoo
Why Canada election candidates dodged Hong Kong protest 'minefield' ahead of Justin Trudeau's win
The protest movement in Hong Kong was not a “good electoral issue” for Canadian politicians, says Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science at UBC.
South China Morning Post
Is a national pharmacare program on the way?
UBC health economist Steve Morgan says the political climate is right for national pharmacare to happen.
News 1130, Reuters via Star (Malaysia), Channel News Asia
Experts torn whether Jody Wilson Raybould can rejoin Liberals
Jody Wilson-Raybould will have significantly less power as an Independent in Parliament, say UBC political scientists Kathryn Harrison, Gerald Baier and Richard Johnston.
CTV
A tale of B.C.: From red to blue, close calls, and big wins
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier says the return from red to blue in B.C. is partly in line with the province’s record.
News 1130
How the west was lost
B.C. may gain a bigger role in cabinet but political science professor Richard Johnston says the province won’t be speaking for Western Canada.
Business in Vancouver
These B.C. ridings saw the biggest federal election voter turnout — we asked why
Richard Johnston, a Canadian politics professor at UBC, spoke about the role played by demographics in voter turnout.
Star Vancouver
Could the NDP try to influence Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?
UBC political scientists Gerald Baier, Kathryn Harrison and Richard Johnston were quoted in a CTV story on whether NDP leader Jagmeet Singh can or will try to block TMX expansion.
CTV
Big jump in B.C.'s Tory vote in rural ridings points to polarization, political scientist says
UBC political scientist Richard Johnston discussed the Conservatives’ inroads in B.C. outside the Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Sun
Will urban-led government result in urban-oriented policies for Vancouver?
UBC political scientist Carey Doberstein says the common ground shared by the Liberals, NDP and Greens could enable the Liberals to move on urban issues.
CBC
Pundits parse North Vancouver Liberal wins as 'red tide' retreats
UBC political scientists Kathryn Harrison, Richard Johnston and Gerald Baier discussed how the Liberals hung on to their seats on the North Shore.
North Shore News
Federal election: How would your pet vote?
V. Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, talked about political parties’ animal policies on CKNW.
Jill Bennett Show
See the top 10 universities in Canada
US News & World Report released its 2020 U.S. News Best Global Universities rankings. UBC is second on its list of the top 10 Best Global Universities in Canada, based on academic research performance and reputation.
US News & World Report, Yahoo, Daily Hive, CNBC
3 reasons to consider Canada for undergraduate, graduate degrees
A story on studying in Canada mentioned the scholarships, awards, research grants and career development initiatives UBC provides to outstanding international undergraduate students.
US News & World Report