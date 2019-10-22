UBC in the News
Episiotomies reduce severe tearing risks in assisted births, study finds
A new report says episiotomies during childbirth, which have declined in Canada, can reduce the chance of a mother being severely injured during assisted birth. The study was led Giulia Muraca, a postdoctoral fellow with UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology.
Canadian Press via Star Vancouver and CTV; CBC Radio
Voter turnout dips to 66 per cent compared with enthusiasm that brought Trudeau to power four years ago
Richard Johnston, a political science professor at UBC, said it’s difficult to make any strong predictions on election outcome based on advance polling results.
Globe and Mail
Greens' historic eastern win undermined by western disappointments
UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison commented on the high level of attention to climate change in the election and how the Greens did not benefit from this momentum.
CBC
How Trudeau’s broken promise on vote reform may haunt him now
UBC political scientists Richard Johnston and Kathryn Harrison were quoted in a Tyee story on the Liberals’ track record. Johnston discussed the effect of their broken promise to reform the electoral system and Harrison commented on how the Liberals could have fared under a preferential voting system.
Tyee
Liberals lose seats in B.C., and minority has major consequences for province
The NDP will likely support the Liberals on many more issues than it opposes them on, says UBC political scientist Richard Johnston.
Globe and Mail
Tories make gains in B.C. while Grits lose ground and NDP fails to break through
Max Cameron, a political science professor at UBC, said many former Conservative supporters who voted for other parties in 2015 have “gone back to their roots.”
Canadian Press via National Post, The Province, Leader Post
How B.C. voted: Liberals punished, Green breakthrough fades
UBC political scientist Gerald Baier says the poll results suggest the NDP core is still around and they responded to Jagmeet Singh’s leadership.
Vancouver Sun
Trans Mountain safe, fish farms aren't
The NDP isn’t in a position to demand terminating the Trans Mountain pipeline as a condition for supporting the government, comments UBC political scientist Richard Johnston.
Business in Vancouver
Liberals win a strong plurality of votes, what will a minority government mean for Canadian pocketbooks
The NDP’s wealth tax would be a highly difficult tax reform to implement, comments UBC economist Kevin Milligan in a BIV story about the implications of a minority government.
Business in Vancouver