Topic: UBC experts roundtable on federal election results, Oct. 22
Event: The following UBC political science experts will be available to media in-person and via teleconference to share their insights on the Canadian federal election result. The panel discussion will be moderated by UBC assistant professor of international history, Heidi Tworek.
Following the roundtable at 11 a.m., two UBC political science graduate students will answer questions from the public in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on r/Canada.
Panelists:
Gerald Baier
Acting Director, Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions and Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
- Canadian politics with a focus on the constitution, federalism and public law
Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
- Strategic voting
- Environment, energy, climate change
Richard Johnston
Professor, Department of Political Science
Canada Research Chair in Public Opinion, Elections, and Representation
- Electoral systems, the Canadian party system and political parties
Sarah Lachance
PhD candidate, Department of Political Science
- Comparative politics and Canadian politics
- Voter decision-making and democratic institutions
Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.
Location: Room C460, UBC Robson Square, 800 Robson St., Vancouver. Map available here.
Conference line: 1-855-353-9183, Access code: 42288#