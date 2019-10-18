Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts roundtable on federal election Media Advisories

Topic: UBC experts roundtable on federal election results, Oct. 22

Event: The following UBC political science experts will be available to media in-person and via teleconference to share their insights on the Canadian federal election result. The panel discussion will be moderated by UBC assistant professor of international history, Heidi Tworek.

Following the roundtable at 11 a.m., two UBC political science graduate students will answer questions from the public in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on r/Canada.

Panelists:

Gerald Baier

Acting Director, Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions and Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Canadian politics with a focus on the constitution, federalism and public law

Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Strategic voting

Environment, energy, climate change

Richard Johnston

Professor, Department of Political Science

Canada Research Chair in Public Opinion, Elections, and Representation

Electoral systems, the Canadian party system and political parties

Sarah Lachance

PhD candidate, Department of Political Science

Comparative politics and Canadian politics

Voter decision-making and democratic institutions

Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.

Location: Room C460, UBC Robson Square, 800 Robson St., Vancouver. Map available here.

Parking: Metered parking is available on Howe and Hornby streets. Parking is available in the parkade under the Law Courts. Entrance is on Howe Street just north of Nelson Street.

Conference line: 1-855-353-9183, Access code: 42288#