UBC in the News

Why do people have the urge to go through their partner’s phone?

Times of India reported on UBC and University of Lisbon research on people’s motivations for snooping through their partner’s phone.
Study on HPV vaccination and pre-cancer rates

Radio Canada reported on a study by UBC researchers and others which found that HPV vaccination cut cervical pre-cancer rates by 57 per cent in B.C. women.
Japan has an illegal seafood problem

Hakai Magazine highlighted a recent study on the illegal seafood market in Japan and interviewed study co-author Tony Pitcher, a fisheries scientist at UBC.
Climate change Is coming for America’s favourite wine grape

Elizabeth Wolkovich, an associate professor of forest and conservation sciences at UBC was quoted in a Mother Jones article on the effect of climate change on wine growing in Napa Valley.
B.C. lung specialist calls for ban on vape products

UBC medical professor Chris Carlsten says B.C. should ban the sale of vaping products after the province’s first case of probable vaping-related illness was reported Wednesday.
From blackface to 'values', race becomes more overt issue in Canada election

Amira Halperin, a UBC research fellow who specializes in migration issues was interviewed for a Reuters story on racial tensions that surfaced during the 2019 election campaign.
Is the 2019 election Canada's 'nastiest' ever? Not by a long shot

CBC interviewed political science professor Richard Johnston about the conduct of the 2019 election. He noted that negative politics have been common in Canada for a long time.
Singh would use federal money to 'encourage' provinces on health services

The Canadian Press interviewed Gerald Baier, an associate professor of political science at UBC, for a story on the NDP’s health care plans.
Thanksgiving surge in advanced voter turnout may not be reliable indicator for election day, experts warn

UBC political science professor Richard Johnston commented on what the surge in advance voter turnout could mean for the actual turnout on election day.
Canada’s middle power dilemma

UBC political science professor Brian Job wrote about Canada’s diplomatic challenges in the context of growing rivalry between Washington and Beijing.
Why is the overdose crisis not a federal election issue?

UBC population and public health professor Mark Tyndall argues for ending prohibition and the criminalization of drug users and providing them with housing, social supports and access to safe, regulated opioids.
If you were a Canadian animal, who would you vote for in the federal election?

V. Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote about the animal policies of the four major political parties.
Vancouver is short over 14,000 student housing beds: report

Daily Hive featured a new report by Real Estate Investment Network Canada on student beds in Vancouver and cited UBC’s commitment to building more student housing.
Take a bite out UBC Apple Festival this weekend

Vancouver Courier highlighted the annual UBC Apple Festival which takes place this weekend.
New Vancouver mug-sharing programs offer fix for takeout waste

Media reported on a mug-sharing program started by UBC students to reduce disposable paper cups thrown out in Vancouver.
Special Olympics fundraiser coming to UBC Okanagan

UBC Okanagan will host a Special Olympics fundraiser on Oct. 20 with more than 140 students and 20 local Special Olympics athletes doing battle in various sports.
