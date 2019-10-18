UBC in the News
Why do people have the urge to go through their partner’s phone?
Times of India reported on UBC and University of Lisbon research on people’s motivations for snooping through their partner’s phone.
Times of India
Study on HPV vaccination and pre-cancer rates
Radio Canada reported on a study by UBC researchers and others which found that HPV vaccination cut cervical pre-cancer rates by 57 per cent in B.C. women.
Radio Canada
Japan has an illegal seafood problem
Hakai Magazine highlighted a recent study on the illegal seafood market in Japan and interviewed study co-author Tony Pitcher, a fisheries scientist at UBC.
Hakai
Climate change Is coming for America’s favourite wine grape
Elizabeth Wolkovich, an associate professor of forest and conservation sciences at UBC was quoted in a Mother Jones article on the effect of climate change on wine growing in Napa Valley.
Mother Jones
B.C. lung specialist calls for ban on vape products
UBC medical professor Chris Carlsten says B.C. should ban the sale of vaping products after the province’s first case of probable vaping-related illness was reported Wednesday.
CTV
From blackface to 'values', race becomes more overt issue in Canada election
Amira Halperin, a UBC research fellow who specializes in migration issues was interviewed for a Reuters story on racial tensions that surfaced during the 2019 election campaign.
Reuters, The Province, Vancouver Sun, Star Phoenix
Is the 2019 election Canada's 'nastiest' ever? Not by a long shot
CBC interviewed political science professor Richard Johnston about the conduct of the 2019 election. He noted that negative politics have been common in Canada for a long time.
CBC
Singh would use federal money to 'encourage' provinces on health services
The Canadian Press interviewed Gerald Baier, an associate professor of political science at UBC, for a story on the NDP’s health care plans.
Canadian Press via National Post, CTV, CBC, MSN
Thanksgiving surge in advanced voter turnout may not be reliable indicator for election day, experts warn
UBC political science professor Richard Johnston commented on what the surge in advance voter turnout could mean for the actual turnout on election day.
National Post, Leader Post
Canada’s middle power dilemma
UBC political science professor Brian Job wrote about Canada’s diplomatic challenges in the context of growing rivalry between Washington and Beijing.
East Asia Forum
Why is the overdose crisis not a federal election issue?
UBC population and public health professor Mark Tyndall argues for ending prohibition and the criminalization of drug users and providing them with housing, social supports and access to safe, regulated opioids.
The Province, Ottawa Citizen
If you were a Canadian animal, who would you vote for in the federal election?
V. Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote about the animal policies of the four major political parties.
Georgia Straight
Take a bite out UBC Apple Festival this weekend
Vancouver Courier highlighted the annual UBC Apple Festival which takes place this weekend.
Vancouver Courier, New West Record
New Vancouver mug-sharing programs offer fix for takeout waste
Media reported on a mug-sharing program started by UBC students to reduce disposable paper cups thrown out in Vancouver.
The Province, Vancouver Sun
Special Olympics fundraiser coming to UBC Okanagan
UBC Okanagan will host a Special Olympics fundraiser on Oct. 20 with more than 140 students and 20 local Special Olympics athletes doing battle in various sports.
Kelowna Capital News