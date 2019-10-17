UBC in the News
Fitness as a stand-alone treatment for depression
Krista Glowacki, a UBC PhD candidate, discussed her research on exercise as a standalone treatment for mild to moderate depression.
CKNW: The Lynda Steele Show (4:28 mark)
UBC Okanagan awarded $1.5M to develop comfortable bulletproof clothing
CTV News reported on a high-performance body armour intended for the Canadian Armed Forces that is being developed at UBCO.
CTV
UBC researchers develop new cotton recycling method
Global reported on a way to convert cotton waste into “nano-fibres” developed at UBC. Materials engineering researchers Frank Ko and Addie Bahi were interviewed.
Global
Health concerns over vaping cast haze over cannabis market expansion
The Canadian Press interviewed Christopher Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC, for a story on the expansion of the cannabis market.
Canadian Press via CTV, Breakfast TV
Queen outlines Johnson's Brexit agenda
CTV interviewed UBC political science professor Kurt Huebner about Boris Johnson’s options around Brexit.
CTV
What would a Liberal-NDP coalition cost taxpayers?
Business in Vancouver quoted Richard Johnston, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, about the possibility of a Liberal-NDP coalition.
Business in Vancouver
Would a minority government spell the demise of Trans Mountain pipeline?
UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison commented on the prospects of the Trans Mountain pipeline being built if a minority government is formed.
Star Vancouver (subscription)
Coalition government: What is it, and where does each party stand?
UBC political science professor Richard Johnston commented on what could happen if a coalition government were to form after the election.
Global
Wilson-Raybould sees Independent run in B.C. as opportunity, not challenge
Political science professor Gerald Baier was interviewed for a Canadian Press story on Jody Wilson-Raybould’s election campaign.
Canadian Press via Global, National Post
Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders
Kai Chan, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, commented on recent climate strikes for an article about their impact on the election.
Surrey Now Leader, Abbotsford News
Here's how UBC would respond during a major emergency
CTV reported on UBC’s emergency response procedures, quoting Danny Smutylo, director of emergency management at UBC Vancouver.
CTV