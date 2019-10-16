UBC in the News

Fitness as a stand-alone treatment for depression

Krista Glowacki, a UBC PhD candidate, discussed her research on exercise as a standalone treatment for mild to moderate depression.
CKNW: The Lynda Steele Show (4:28 mark)

UBC Okanagan awarded $1.5M to develop comfortable bulletproof clothing

CTV News reported on a high-performance body armour intended for the Canadian Armed Forces that is being developed at UBCO.
CTV

UBC researchers develop new cotton recycling method

Global reported on a way to convert cotton waste into “nano-fibres” developed at UBC. Materials engineering researchers Frank Ko and Addie Bahi were interviewed.
Global

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over cannabis market expansion

The Canadian Press interviewed Christopher Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC, for a story on the expansion of the cannabis market.
Canadian Press via CTVBreakfast TV

Queen outlines Johnson's Brexit agenda

CTV interviewed UBC political science professor Kurt Huebner about Boris Johnson’s options around Brexit.
CTV

What would a Liberal-NDP coalition cost taxpayers?

Business in Vancouver quoted Richard Johnston, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, about the possibility of a Liberal-NDP coalition.
Business in Vancouver

Would a minority government spell the demise of Trans Mountain pipeline?

UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison commented on the prospects of the Trans Mountain pipeline being built if a minority government is formed.
Star Vancouver (subscription)

Coalition government: What is it, and where does each party stand?

UBC political science professor Richard Johnston commented on what could happen if a coalition government were to form after the election.
Global

Wilson-Raybould sees Independent run in B.C. as opportunity, not challenge

Political science professor Gerald Baier was interviewed for a Canadian Press story on Jody Wilson-Raybould’s election campaign.
Canadian Press via GlobalNational Post

Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Kai Chan, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, commented on recent climate strikes for an article about their impact on the election.
Surrey Now LeaderAbbotsford News

Here's how UBC would respond during a major emergency

CTV reported on UBC’s emergency response procedures, quoting Danny Smutylo, director of emergency management at UBC Vancouver.
CTV