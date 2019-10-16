UBC experts on disaster preparedness, Great BC Shakeout

On Thursday, Oct. 17, British Columbia will hold the Great BC Shakeout as part of efforts to prepare communities in the event of a big earthquake in the region.
UBC experts are available to comment on the exercise and other aspects of disaster preparedness.
Shahria Alam
Professor, UBC Okanagan School of Engineering
Tel: 250-807-9397
Email: shahria.alam@ubc.ca
- Smart materials; seismic rehabilitation of steel, concrete, masonry; seismic analysis and building design
Brett Gilley
Senior Instructor, Department of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-719-9423
Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca
Available Oct. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and after 4 p.m.; Oct. 17 after 3:30 p.m.
- Natural disasters: earthquakes and tsunamis
Carlos Molina Hutt
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Applied Science
Tel: 604-822-2196
Email: carlos.molinahutt@civil.ubc.ca
Available in the afternoon on Oct. 16
- Structural and earthquake engineering; seismic resilience; tall buildings
- Reducing the catastrophic risk of a Cascadia megathrust earthquake
Simon Peacock
Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-202-1271
Email: simon.peacock@ubc.ca
Available Oct. 16 after 3 p.m. and on Oct. 17
- Geoscientist focused on better understanding earthquakes, mountain-building, and volcanism in the Cascadia subduction zone
Ryan Reynolds (by phone or email only)
Postdoctoral research fellow
School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604-396-2979
Email: ryan.reynolds@ubc.ca
Unavailable Oct. 16 from 1:30–5:30 p.m. and Oct. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Household emergency preparedness, social vulnerability to hazards
- Tsunami warning and evacuation, community resilience to coastal hazards
Sara Shneiderman
Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology
Tel: 604-822-4387
Email: sara.shneiderman@ubc.ca
- post-earthquake reconstruction, risk reduction, seismic mitigation
*unavailable Wednesday afternoon; available Thursday before 9:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tony T.Y. Yang
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Tel: 604-822-3864
E-mail: yang@civil.ubc.ca
Available Oct. 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Seismic design and seismic code development
- Development of novel structural and robotic technologies for civil engineering applications