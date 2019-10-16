Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on disaster preparedness, Great BC Shakeout Media Advisories

On Thursday, Oct. 17, British Columbia will hold the Great BC Shakeout as part of efforts to prepare communities in the event of a big earthquake in the region.

UBC experts are available to comment on the exercise and other aspects of disaster preparedness.

Shahria Alam

Professor, UBC Okanagan School of Engineering

Tel: 250-807-9397

Email: shahria.alam@ubc.ca

Smart materials; seismic rehabilitation of steel, concrete, masonry; seismic analysis and building design

Brett Gilley

Senior Instructor, Department of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-719-9423

Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

Available Oct. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and after 4 p.m.; Oct. 17 after 3:30 p.m.

Natural disasters: earthquakes and tsunamis

Carlos Molina Hutt

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Applied Science

Tel: 604-822-2196

Email: carlos.molinahutt@civil.ubc.ca

Available in the afternoon on Oct. 16

Structural and earthquake engineering; seismic resilience; tall buildings

Reducing the catastrophic risk of a Cascadia megathrust earthquake

Simon Peacock

Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-202-1271

Email: simon.peacock@ubc.ca

Available Oct. 16 after 3 p.m. and on Oct. 17

Geoscientist focused on better understanding earthquakes, mountain-building, and volcanism in the Cascadia subduction zone

Ryan Reynolds (by phone or email only)

Postdoctoral research fellow

School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604-396-2979

Email: ryan.reynolds@ubc.ca

Unavailable Oct. 16 from 1:30–5:30 p.m. and Oct. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Household emergency preparedness, social vulnerability to hazards

Tsunami warning and evacuation, community resilience to coastal hazards

Sara Shneiderman

Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology

Tel: 604-822-4387

Email: sara.shneiderman@ubc.ca

post-earthquake reconstruction, risk reduction, seismic mitigation

*unavailable Wednesday afternoon; available Thursday before 9:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tony T.Y. Yang

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Tel: 604-822-3864

E-mail: yang@civil.ubc.ca

Available Oct. 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.