UBC In The News
Should first-class flights be reserved for people with special needs?
Forbes highlighted research by UBC academics Simon Donner and Seth Wynes which recommended requiring economy tickets for work-related flights to reduce the environmental impact of academic travel.
Forbes
Exercise as medicine: UBC researcher unveils new tool to fight depression
CBC highlighted work by Krista Glowacki, a UBC PhD candidate researching the connection between depression and exercise.
CBC
Auto lock, facial recognition, fingerprint scan, swipe pattern, PIN: How you unlock your phone reveals your age
UBC research on the connection between smartphone locking and age was featured in the media after it was presented at a recent conference. The story quoted study author and computer engineering professor Konstantin Beznosov.
Hindustan Times, Yahoo
UBC student uses engineering skills — and YouTube videos — to invent special wheelchair for brother
Media featured UBC engineering student Michael Ko and a voice-operated device he built to help his brother, who’s living with muscular dystrophy.
CBC, Global, CTV, City News, Radio Canada
UBC is developing comfortable bulletproof clothing
Vancouver Is Awesome highlighted new $1.5 million funding towards UBCO research into a new type of body armour. Keith Culver, director of UBC’s STAR initiative, and Kevin Golovin, assistant professor of mechanical engineering were quoted.
Vancouver Is Awesome
There's a national shortage of Braille teachers and the situation is dire
UBC professor Cay Holbrook, who prepares teachers to instruct Braille, discussed misconceptions about the importance of Braille in an interview with Good Morning America.
Good Morning America
Death of K-pop star Sulli prompts outpouring of grief and questions over cyber-bullying
CedarBough Saeji, an expert in Korean culture and society at UBC, commented on cyberbullying following the death of a K-pop star.
CNN
Despite Ottawa's LRT woes, experts say don't judge right away
Media articles on Ottawa’s new transit line quoted Lawrence Frank, the Bombardier Chair in Sustainable Transportation at UBC.
Canadian Press via National Post, City News, North Shore News
Whole Foods, Liberty Wines partner to bring first wine sales to Vancouver grocery store
UBC addiction researcher Dr. Michael Krausz commented on the potential impacts of wine sales at grocery stores.
CBC
Water released to lure salmon to Goldstream River
Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC, was interviewed for a story on efforts to aid salmon spawning in the Goldstream River.
Times Colonist
Reconciliation’s reckoning: For Indigenous people in Northern Ontario, election season brings disenchantment and defiance
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, was interviewed for an article on the Liberals’ scorecard on Indigenous relations.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
For federal parties, Vancouver-area ridings offer rich rewards – but defy prediction
UBC political scientist Allan Tupper was quoted in a Globe and Mail story on the unpredictability of Vancouver-area ridings this election.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Coalition could find common ground on taxes
UBC economist Kevin Milligan discussed the NDP’s wealth tax in a BIV article on common ground between the NDP and the Liberals.
BIV
How do the federal climate plans stack up?
A Pique article on the climate plans of the different parties quoted UBC political scientist Kathryn Harrison and Villy Christensen, a UBC professor specializing in ecosystem modelling.
Pique
Could we get a coalition government? UBC poli sci prof says don't count on it
UBC political science professor Richard Johnston commented on the likelihood of a coalition government.
CityNews
Economic slowdown may be structural, not cyclical. It calls for removal of long-term reform
The Indian Express published an op-ed by Amartya Lahiri, a professor of economics, Royal Bank research professor and Johal Chair at UBC. Lahiri wrote about India’s sharp growth slowdown.
Indian Express
In battleground B.C., Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have been hit where it hurts
Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, wrote an op-ed about how B.C. ridings are likely to vote in the upcoming election.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Burning the midnight fossil fuels
Cayley Burton, a graduate student in the faculty of education at UBC, wrote an op-ed about the limited options for sustainable travel in Canada.
Vancouver Sun
Vaping and marijuana producers' profits should be funding research into their health effects
Dr. Caitlin Dunne, a clinical assistant professor at UBC, advocated for observational trials on the effects of vaping, funded by vape and marijuana producers.
Vancouver Sun
Several B.C. exhibits are challenging visitors to rethink the world around them
The Globe and Mail featured noteworthy exhibitions including the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery’s Spill, which focuses on human interventions on continental waters.
Globe and Mail (subscription)