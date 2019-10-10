UBC In The News
School Cafeterias: Level 1 transcript
CBC mentioned a UBC study on Canadian schoolchildren’s eating habits and quoted the lead author Claire Tugault-Lafleur, a postdoctoral research fellow in the faculty of land and food systems.
Future in doubt for B.C.'s unique Steller sea lion research facility
CBC wrote an article about sea lions at UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit and spoke to the research director Andrew Trites about their work.
How the right noise can help you focus and be more creative
The Globe and Mail mentioned a UBC study that showed moderate background noise can promote creative thinking and quoted Ravi Mehta, who conducted the research as a UBC PhD candidate.
Problem gamblers' siblings also prone to risk-taking: UBC study
CTV highlighted a new UBC study that showed there may be pre-existing genetic vulnerabilities to gambling disorder. The story quoted the lead author Eve Limbrick-Oldfield, a postdoctoral research fellow in UBC’s department of psychology and Centre for Gambling Research.
How China exerts its power over the NBA — and its own citizens
Josephine Chiu-Duke, a UBC professor of Chinese intellectual history, gave comments in an article about the fallout between the NBA and China.
Ride-hailing is coming to B.C. Here’s what you need to know
The Globe and Mail quoted Alex Bigazzi, a professor of civil engineering and planning at UBC, about the congestion problems linked to ride-hailing services.
Debt and deficits: Where the parties stand on balancing the books in Canada
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, spoke to Global about the debt-to-GDP ratio.
Truth Tracker: Do Canada's largest polluters receive an exemption from the carbon tax?
George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about Justin Trudeau’s carbon pricing plan.
These are the Vancouver ridings to watch in the 2019 federal election
Vancouver Courier quoted Allan Tupper, a political science professor at UBC, about Canadians’ tendency to vote along party lines.
Plain language about health data is essential for transparency and trust
Kimberlyn McGrail, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, co-wrote an article about plain language communication around health data.
Privatizing private schools should top list of funding changes
Sandra Mathison, a professor of education at UBC, wrote an op-ed about giving public subsidies to independent private schools.
