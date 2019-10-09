UBC In The News
What apes can teach us about our heart health
The New York Times highlighted a study co-authored by Rob Shave, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, about the evolution of the human heart in response to different physical challenges.
New York Times (subscription)
The sea is running out of fish, despite nations’ pledges to stop it
National Geographic highlighted a UBC study on global fisheries subsidies and quoted the lead author Rashid Sumaila, a professor and director of the fisheries economics research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
National Geographic
The things parents don't talk about with their kids... but should
Kiley Hamlin, a professor at UBC’s department of psychology, was quoted about her study on social evaluation by preverbal infants.
NPR
Toronto is one of the least happy cities in Canada: report
Daily Hive mentioned a study co-conducted by UBC about the life satisfaction among Canadian neighbourhoods and communities.
Daily Hive
The difference between SkinCeuticals' $166 C E Ferulic serum and an $18 dupe
Huffington Post spoke to Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, about SkinCeuticals’ claimed benefits.
Huffington Post
The pros and cons of Extinction Rebellion’s protest style
David Tindall, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, gave comments about protests as a social movement.
CBC
Mouldy mattresses plague Canadian warships
CBC quoted Karen Bartlett, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the consequences of mould exposure.
CBC
‘It’s very real’: Chinese propaganda film connects with audiences in North America
Christopher Rea, a professor of modern Chinese literature at UBC’s department of Asian studies, commented on propaganda films commemorating China’s anniversary.
The Star (subscription)
From a lot to a little, party leaders dish baloney in English-language debate
The Canadian Press spoke to Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about the Liberals and Conservatives’ tax proposals.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Trade and foreign policy discussion 'lacklustre' in leaders' debate: experts
Max Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, spoke about the significance of foreign policy issues in the federal election.
CTV
Low-income Canadians struggling to pay for medications plead for pharmacare
CTV interviewed Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the prospects for pharmacare.
CTV
Grizzly experts want research into emaciated bears photographed in Knight Inlet
Cole Burton, a professor at UBC’s department of forest resources management, gave comments about the wellbeing of grizzly bear populations.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal, Times Colonist
Liberals prove they don’t value Indigenous kids as much as other children
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor of law and the director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, wrote an article about race-based discrimination against Indigenous children.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
The road to reconciliation starts with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
The Narwhal published a Conversation article written by Sheryl Lightfoot, a political science professor and Canada Research Chair in global Indigenous rights and politics at UBC, about the UN declaration recognizing Indigenous rights.
Narwhal
Medically assisted dying is about so much more than the act itself, nurses say
Media published a Conversation article written by Barbara Pesut and Sally Thorne, professors at UBC’s school of nursing, about medical assistance in dying.
Village Media via SooToday, TimminsToday, GuelphToday
‘One size doesn’t fit all’: Canadian campuses desperately need better mental health services
Global wrote an article about mental health services in post-secondary institutions and interviewed Cheryl Washburn, director of counselling services at UBC.
Global
Legacy of Asian-Canadian literary pioneer Jim Wong-Chu to be spotlighted in Vancouver exhibit
UBC Library will be hosting an exhibition about Jim Wong-Chu, a well-known Asian-Canadian historian, editor, author, and poet from Oct.10 to Nov.15
Georgia Straight