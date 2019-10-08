UBC In The News

We left the city for peacocks, ponies and a slower pace of life in rural Co Wicklow

The Times highlighted a study co-led by UBC which found people living in rural areas with lower density and lower house prices have increased happiness.
Times

Shopping has become a political act. Here’s how it happened

Vox quoted Emily Huddart Kennedy, a professor of sociology at UBC, about sustainable consumption.
Vox

Canada–China relations remain on the rocks

East Asia Forum mentioned a UBC survey which looked at Canadian opinions of China and the Chinese government.
East Asia Forum

Vancouver, Portland and Seattle 'need to improve health care access': UBC study

News 1130 highlighted a UBC study that analyzed the accessibility of hospitals and walk-in health clinics, quoting Martino Tran, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning.
News 1130

U.S. may be in for a deadly flu season after Australia's sickened more than 272,000 people and killed 662

Daily Mail quoted Danuta Skowronski, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the flu vaccine in the Northern Hemisphere.
Daily Mail

Veganism may seem popular, but food experts say the future is flexitarian

Gail Hammond, an instructor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, gave comments about the driver of food choices.
CBC

B.C.'s pharmaceutical watchdog marks 25 years of advising doctors, government

Rita McCracken, a professor at UBC’s department of family practice, spoke about the effectiveness of new pharmaceutical treatments.
CBC

Liberals step up attacks with 2 weeks left, but Conservative campaign most negative, data shows

Gerald Baier, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, was quoted about the Liberals being attacked by the NDP and Greens on their environmental record.
CBCMSN

Heavy lifting: Seven reasons why voters should worry more about big government and red ink

Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, spoke about the debt-to-GDP ratio.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Andrew Weaver will step aside as BC Green leader, party to elect replacement before next provincial election

George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about the Green Party leader’s achievements in politics.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

As students cast opening election votes, climate change is top of mind

The Star quoted Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the younger demographic’s involvement in issues.
The Star (subscription)

Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion potential to be key B.C. issue in federal election

Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, commented on the Trans Mountain expansion and how it can affect the Liberals in the federal election.
Vancouver SunThe Province

Is it about the issues, or attacks? Federal leaders gather for English-language debate

News 1130 interviewed Maxime Heroux-Legault, a professor at UBCO’s department of economics, philosophy and political science, about federal leaders.
News 1130

University, business community work together, says UBCO boss

The Daily Courier quoted Deborah Buszard, deputy vice-chancellor and principal at UBCO, about UBC Okanagan driving the regional economy.
Daily Courier