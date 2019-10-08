UBC In The News
We left the city for peacocks, ponies and a slower pace of life in rural Co Wicklow
The Times highlighted a study co-led by UBC which found people living in rural areas with lower density and lower house prices have increased happiness.
Times
Shopping has become a political act. Here’s how it happened
Vox quoted Emily Huddart Kennedy, a professor of sociology at UBC, about sustainable consumption.
Vox
Canada–China relations remain on the rocks
East Asia Forum mentioned a UBC survey which looked at Canadian opinions of China and the Chinese government.
East Asia Forum
Vancouver, Portland and Seattle 'need to improve health care access': UBC study
News 1130 highlighted a UBC study that analyzed the accessibility of hospitals and walk-in health clinics, quoting Martino Tran, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning.
News 1130
U.S. may be in for a deadly flu season after Australia's sickened more than 272,000 people and killed 662
Daily Mail quoted Danuta Skowronski, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the flu vaccine in the Northern Hemisphere.
Daily Mail
Veganism may seem popular, but food experts say the future is flexitarian
Gail Hammond, an instructor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, gave comments about the driver of food choices.
CBC
B.C.'s pharmaceutical watchdog marks 25 years of advising doctors, government
Rita McCracken, a professor at UBC’s department of family practice, spoke about the effectiveness of new pharmaceutical treatments.
CBC
Heavy lifting: Seven reasons why voters should worry more about big government and red ink
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, spoke about the debt-to-GDP ratio.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Andrew Weaver will step aside as BC Green leader, party to elect replacement before next provincial election
George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about the Green Party leader’s achievements in politics.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
As students cast opening election votes, climate change is top of mind
The Star quoted Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the younger demographic’s involvement in issues.
The Star (subscription)
Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion potential to be key B.C. issue in federal election
Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, commented on the Trans Mountain expansion and how it can affect the Liberals in the federal election.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Is it about the issues, or attacks? Federal leaders gather for English-language debate
News 1130 interviewed Maxime Heroux-Legault, a professor at UBCO’s department of economics, philosophy and political science, about federal leaders.
News 1130
University, business community work together, says UBCO boss
The Daily Courier quoted Deborah Buszard, deputy vice-chancellor and principal at UBCO, about UBC Okanagan driving the regional economy.
Daily Courier