UBC In The News
Flyers will pay more for carbon offsets but not tax, study finds
Media highlighted a UBC study which looked at consumer reactions to different terminology around carbon pricing, quoting the lead author David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business.
Reuters, Daily Mail
Federal leaders' climate plans all inadequate: UBC climatologist
Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, was interviewed about his analysis on each major federal party’s climate plan.
Bloomberg
We're pulling tuna out of the ocean at unprecedented — and unsustainable — rates
NPR highlighted a UBC study on tuna populations and quoted the lead author Angie Coulter, a researcher at the Sea Around Us initiative at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC.
NPR, Radio Canada, Weather Channel, Georgia Straight
Canada’s residential schools were houses of pain, but survivors want these buildings to be saved
Globe and Mail mentioned research by Tricia Logan, head of research and engagement at UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, about the residential school buildings that are still standing in Canada.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
The ‘family shame’ of Canadian politics: class struggle
Maclean’s mentioned a UBC paper by Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, which showed participation in Registered Education Savings Plans is concentrated in high income, high-wealth, and high-education families.
Maclean’s
Calls for plastic pellet regulation after discovery of widespread pollution
Juan Jose Alava, a researcher from UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the widespread plastic pellet pollution on B.C.’s coast from waste dumped by plastic manufacturers into the Fraser River.
CBC
New Brunswick is planning to radically change the structure of elementary classrooms
Jason Ellis, a professor at UBC’s department of educational studies, gave comments about New Brunswick’s plan to reform education system in the province.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
In the Downtown Eastside, the overdose crisis is the only federal election issue
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about opioid vending machines and safe supply of drugs.
Global
Why Trudeau and Scheer are out-promising each other on affordability
Maclean’s spoke to Tsur Somerville, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, about the mortgage stress test and housing prices in Toronto and Vancouver.
Maclean’s
The public needs to know why health data are used without consent
Kimberlyn McGrail, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, co-wrote an article about health data being used for research.
The Conversation
Healthy careers start with healthy educations
Ainsley Carry, vice-president for students at UBC, wrote an op-ed about Career Day at UBC and supporting students as they navigate their career journey.
The Province
Attached housing key to a clean, dynamic city
Joseph Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, co-wrote an article about building environmentally efficient housing in Vancouver.
The Province