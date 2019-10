Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. Greens to make significant announcement on future of leadership Media Advisories

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is expected to make a significant announcement this morning. UBC experts are available to comment.

Gerald Baier

Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Email: gerald.baier@ubc.ca

Parties, legislature, B.C. politics, federal politics

*Available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

George Hoberg

Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca