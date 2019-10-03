UBC In The News
No federal party is promising enough to effectively slash greenhouse gas emissions, climate scientist says
The Star mentioned an analysis by Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, about the major federal parties’ plans to address climate change.
The Star (subscription)
‘Do you want to beat me?’ Hong Kong’s increasing tensions will keep spilling onto Metro Vancouver streets, expert says
The Star spoke to Yves Tiberghien, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, about the tensions between pro-Hong Kong and pro-China supporters in Metro Vancouver.
The Star (subscription)
How New York defeated rabies
Jessica Wang, a professor of U.S. history at UBC’s department of history, wrote an article about the history of rabies in New York City.
Washington Post
No party’s climate plan will avoid dangerous global warming levels
Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, wrote an article analyzing each major federal party’s campaign promise to tackle climate change.
Policy Options
UBC fraternity council halts social functions after alleged druggings
Media reported that all social events at UBC fraternities have been indefinitely suspended.
The Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun, The Province, The Star (subscription), CityNews, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald and CBC, Globe and Mail (subscription), Global, CTV
Pro-Hong Kong students, pro-China students hold competing rallies at UBC
Media reported on the tensions between pro-Hong Kong and pro-China supporters on campus.
CBC, Vancouver Sun, Daily Hive
Vancouver restaurant legend Meeru Dhalwala turns her attention to issues global and local
Georgia Straight featured Meeru Dhalwala, creator and chair of Joy of Feeding, which aims to promote sustainability and support the UBC Farm. Dhalwala works with UBC’s faculty of land and food systems.
Georgia Straight
Taste your way through dozens of new and rare B.C. apples at this annual festival
Vancouver is Awesome featured the UBC Apple Festival which will take place from Oct. 19 to 20 at the UBC Botanical Garden.
Vancouver is Awesome