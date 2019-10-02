UBC In The News
Canada’s drug crisis has a solution. Politicians don't like it.
Foreign Policy interviewed Thomas Kerr, a professor at UBC’s department of medicine, for his study on the opioid overdose epidemic.
Foreign Policy
Climate change could lead to more conflict between species as they adapt and move, increasing extinctions
Newsweek mentioned a study co-conducted by UBC about the dispersal and adaptation of biodiversity in changing environmental conditions, and quoted the co-author Patrick Thompson, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s department of zoology.
Newsweek
Heads up, please: Technology for pedestrian safety
Fortune India mentioned a UBC study that examined the movements and walking behaviours of pedestrians.
Fortune (India)
UBC study on how to price goods serves up lessons for retail, hospitality
Business in Vancouver featured a UBC study that analyzed pricing strategies and consumers’ preference, quoting the co-author David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business.
Business in Vancouver
Doctrine is ‘everything’ for Marc Nadon, the outspoken conservative justice rejected by Canada’s Supreme Court
Joel Bakan, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, spoke about Justice Nadon’s views on the legal doctrine.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C. labour group pushes for Day 1 employment rights for Uber, Lyft drivers
Fuller, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, and Garland Chow, a professor emeritus at UBC Sauder School of Business, were quoted in an article about the ride-sharing drivers.
The Star (subscription)
Vape giant Juul’s marketing hinged on being safer than cigarettes. Now that claim is at the centre of a B.C. class action lawsuit
The Star spoke to Marvin Krank, a professor at UBCO’s department of psychology, about the marketing of vaping products.
The Star (subscription)
Inside the vaping crisis that has hooked—and killed—young people
Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, gave comments about the health risks associated with vaping for young people.
Maclean’s
A guide to what the main federal parties are promising about pharmacare
Michael Law, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and the Canada Research Chair in access to medicines, gave comments about the Liberals’ plan on national pharmacare.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How the internet is impacting democracy
CTV interviewed Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s department of history, on disinformation on social media and interference in the federal election.
CTV
Truth Tracker: A look at Scheer's claims that Liberals provided aid to 'adversarial' countries
Maxwell Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, commented on Canadian voters’ views on foreign policy.
CTV
Okanagan nursing program receives long-term accreditation by B.C. regulator
Black Press wrote an article about the nursing program jointly established by UBCO and Okanagan College. Marie Tarrant, director of UBCO’s school of nursing, and the associate director Sheila Epp, were quoted.
Black Press via Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News