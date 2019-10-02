Report of drugging at fraternities

On the night of October 1, 2019 we received information via Twitter that UBC students may have been drugged at a fraternity party this past weekend. The health and safety of our students is UBC’s top priority.

This morning, my staff asked UBC RCMP to open an investigation into the matter. At the time of this request, I can confirm UBC RCMP have not received any complaints of druggings last weekend. Anyone with knowledge of the events described should call the UBC RCMP detachment at (604) 224-1322, or 911. I can also confirm that UBC Campus Security has not received any reports of druggings over the weekend in the Fraternity Village.

To be clear, the information shared online is being taken very seriously and will be fully investigated. Our first priority at this stage is to encourage anyone who has experienced or has information about the criminal behaviours described to call the UBC RCMP at (604) 224-1322, or 911, to report the incident.

In addition, my staff has been in contact with the Interfraternity Council and we will be speaking to the fraternities at length in the coming days. We are doing everything we can to find out more.

If you or someone you know is affected, information about campus resources is available here. Information about drugs and their effects is available here.

Again, the health and safety of our community – students, faculty, and staff – is our highest priority. Intentionally drugging someone without their consent or knowledge is a crime. If you have any information about this behaviour, please report it to UBC RCMP at (604) 224 – 1322, or call 911 immediately.

Ainsley Carry, Ed. D., MBA

Vice President, Students

University of British Columbia