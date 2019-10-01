UBC In The News
How to prime preschoolers for success
Scientific American mentioned a study led by Adele Diamond, a professor at UBC’s department of psychiatry, about cognitive control in preschoolers.
Scientific American
Higher speed limits don't mean safer roads, researcher says
CBC highlighted a UBC study on the effect of speed limit increase on road safety and quoted the co-author Gordon Lovegrove, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering.
CBC
Antibiotic resistance: Why tests are key to arresting the trend
Media mentioned research co-conducted by UBC, which looked at how antibiotics affects people’s blood results.
The Conversation, Beijing News
Reality check: Can you reverse diabetes by changing your diet?
Global highlighted a UBC study on the impact of a specific protein in fat cells on Type 2 diabetes, and how reducing it can not only prevent the onset of Type 2 diabetes, but also reverse the disease.
Global
Take a look at your tires; Winter driving regulations in effect
Black Press Media mentioned a UBC study which showed a higher number of traffic fatalities in the winter.
Black Press Media via Victoria News, BC Local News
Asthma 3-in-1 therapy may improve lung function, study shows
The New York Times spoke to Mohsen Sadatsafavi, a professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, about a new study on the single-inhaler triple therapy for asthma.
New York Times (subscription)
Climate change is changing the flavour of French wine
Elizabeth Wolkovich, a professor at UBC’s department of forest and conservation sciences, was quoted in a story about the French grape harvest.
National Geographic, MSN
As Singapore gears up to fight foreign interference, could political critics be caught in the cross hairs?
South China Morning Post quoted Elvin Ong, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, in an article about foreign interference in Singapore politics.
South China Morning Post
Toronto-area man out $2,775 after e-transfer fraudsters impersonate him on email
Rajesh Vijayaraghavan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about Interac’s e-transfer system.
CBC
The moral market: How a rise in ethical consumption pushed veganism mainstream
CBC spoke to Emily Kennedy, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, about ethical consumption and the desire to minimize environmental impact.
CBC
How the Liberals can appeal to young people this election
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about taxing housing wealth.
Maclean’s
The NDP’s Wealth Tax: What the experts say
David Duff, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on the NDP’s proposed wealth tax.
The Tyee