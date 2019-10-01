UBC experts on 70 years of People’s Republic of China, National Seniors Day

Today, China marks 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic. Today is also National Seniors Day, a time to appreciate and celebrate older Canadians.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Communist China
Diana Lary
Professor Emerita, Institute of Asian Research
Tel: 778-997-7487
Email: lary@mail.ubc.ca
- Asian military, Asian migration, Hong Kong, human rights
*Available in the afternoon only on Tuesday
Eric Li
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Management, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-807-8853
Email: eric.li@ubc.ca
- Market reform and consumer culture in China
National Seniors Day
Jennifer Jakobi
Associate Professor, School of Health and Exercise Sciences, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-807-9884
Cell: 250-307-2015
Email: jennifer.jakobi@ubc.ca
- Functional decline, sex-specific decline in older adults, frailty, aging-in-place, exercise interventions
Teresa Liu-Ambrose
Professor and Canada Research Chair in Physical Activity, Aging and Cognitive Health
Department of Physical Therapy
Email: teresa.ambrose@ubc.ca
- Role of exercise and other strategies, such as sleep and cognitive training, in promoting cognitive and mobility outcomes in older adults
Kevin Milligan
Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604-822-6747
Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca
- Economics of aging, pensions, retirement
Barbara Pesut
Professor, School of Nursing, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-807-9955
Cell: 250-863-9843
Email: barb.pesut@ubc.ca
- Palliative care for diverse populations, chronic illness, ethical implications of medical assistance in dying for nursing
Eli Puterman
Assistant Professor, Canada Research Chair in Physical Activity and Health
School of Kinesiology
Tel: 604-822-2854
Email: eli.puterman@ubc.ca
- Lifespan adversity, physical activity, healthy aging
*Not available Monday
Dr. Jack Taunton
Professor Emeritus, School of Kinesiology
Cell: 604-454-7694
Email: jack.taunton@ubc.ca
- Exercise and the elderly, weight training for seniors
Dr. Roger Y.M. Wong
Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine
Please contact Laura Abbott in the Faculty of Medicine to set up an interview: laura.abbott@ubc.ca