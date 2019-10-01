Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on 70 years of People’s Republic of China, National Seniors Day

Today, China marks 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic. Today is also National Seniors Day, a time to appreciate and celebrate older Canadians.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Communist China

Diana Lary

Professor Emerita, Institute of Asian Research

Tel: 778-997-7487

Email: lary@mail.ubc.ca

Asian military, Asian migration, Hong Kong, human rights

*Available in the afternoon only on Tuesday

Eric Li

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Management, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-807-8853

Email: eric.li@ubc.ca

Market reform and consumer culture in China

National Seniors Day

Jennifer Jakobi

Associate Professor, School of Health and Exercise Sciences, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-807-9884

Cell: 250-307-2015

Email: jennifer.jakobi@ubc.ca

Functional decline, sex-specific decline in older adults, frailty, aging-in-place, exercise interventions

Teresa Liu-Ambrose

Professor and Canada Research Chair in Physical Activity, Aging and Cognitive Health

Department of Physical Therapy

Email: teresa.ambrose@ubc.ca

Role of exercise and other strategies, such as sleep and cognitive training, in promoting cognitive and mobility outcomes in older adults

Kevin Milligan

Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Tel: 604-822-6747

Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

Economics of aging, pensions, retirement

Barbara Pesut

Professor, School of Nursing, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-807-9955

Cell: 250-863-9843

Email: barb.pesut@ubc.ca

Palliative care for diverse populations, chronic illness, ethical implications of medical assistance in dying for nursing

Eli Puterman

Assistant Professor, Canada Research Chair in Physical Activity and Health

School of Kinesiology

Tel: 604-822-2854

Email: eli.puterman@ubc.ca

Lifespan adversity, physical activity, healthy aging

*Not available Monday

Dr. Jack Taunton

Professor Emeritus, School of Kinesiology

Cell: 604-454-7694

Email: jack.taunton@ubc.ca

Exercise and the elderly, weight training for seniors

Dr. Roger Y.M. Wong

Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine

Please contact Laura Abbott in the Faculty of Medicine to set up an interview: laura.abbott@ubc.ca