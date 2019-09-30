UBC In The News
Mother grateful for UBC scientist’s research on childhood cancer
Poul Sorensen, a professor at UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, was interviewed on CBC Radio’s Early Edition about how his childhood cancer research led to clinical treatments across Canada.
CBC
Edmonton film shows what it's like to transition later in life
CBC mentioned a UBC survey which looked at the issues and discrimination facing trans youth.
CBC
Tanks, missiles and no pigeons: China to celebrate 70th birthday of the People's Republic
Timothy Cheek, a professor of Chinese history at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about the challenges facing Chinese president Xi and the Communist Party.
New York Times (subscription)
Another flu shot fail? This season's vaccine for the US, UK and Canada is likely to be a 'mismatch' for the deadly virus, expert warns
Daily Mail mentioned Danuta Skowronski, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, in an article about this year’s flu vaccine.
Daily Mail
MEC to close its doors across the country as climate strikes hit Canada
CBC interviewed Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, about companies’ stance on the global climate strike.
CBC (16:05 mark)
Pressure mounts for province to do more fuel mitigation on crown land
David Scott, a professor at UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, spoke about reducing wildfires in B.C.
Global
Pop-up adventure playground gives kids a taste of playing the old-fashioned way
Ottawa Citizen quoted Mariana Brussoni, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the benefits of risky play.
Ottawa Citizen
What happened to Joey Sh*thead?
Catherine Corrigall-Brown, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, gave comments about the gap between a Burnaby councillor’s punk songs and his statements as a politician.
Burnaby Now
Federal election 2019: Where the parties stand on housing reform and the risks of their pledges
The Globe and Mail quoted Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder of School of Business, about the shared-equity mortgage program for the first-time home buyers.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Will the visibility of the youth climate strike translate into political influence?
David Tindall, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, spoke about the influence of youth climate activism on the federal election.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Time running out to register for inaugural Rainforest Trail Run
Postmedia featured the Rainforest Trail Run and interviewed the event organizer Rosalin Miles, a research associate in Indigenous studies at UBC’s school of kinesiology.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBCO tackles homelessness
Castanet reported on a series of UBCO events to discuss issues of homelessness and housing and quoted Alison Conway, a professor in the department of community, culture and global studies.
Castanet
Repair Cafe teaches novice fixers to repair clothing, appliances in ultimate DIY class
Postmedia featured Repair Café, a local group that teaches the community how to fix broken goods and interviewed one of the fixers, Brian Wing, a UBC electrical engineering alumnus.
Postmedia Vancouver Sun, The Province