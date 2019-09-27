UBC In The News
Age, looks, stigma all tangled in greying hair
San Francisco Chronicle mentioned a UBC study which examined older women’s perceptions of grey, white and coloured hair.
More play, hands-on learning in kindergarten improves academic outcomes
Moms highlighted a new UBC study which found emphasizing social play in kindergarten leads to better outcomes.
Trans Mountain oil tankers aren't the only thing endangering whales on the West Coast
Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, spoke to CBC about the stressors that can affect whales and other marine life.
MEC to close its doors across the country as climate strikes hit Canada
spoke to Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, about companies’ stance on the global climate strike.
Tackling period stigma and taking charge
Tait Gamble, a second-year student at UBC, was featured in the Globe and Mail about her work in reducing the stigma around menstrual health and alleviating “period poverty.”
Here’s how climate change will impact the region where you live
Global quoted Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, about the impacts of climate change in Western Canada.
World-wide climate strike: What’s next
Global interviewed George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, about the global climate strike.
Unprecedented damage to oceans has Canada's marine life on the run
National Observer interviewed William Cheung, the Canada Research Chair in ocean sustainability and global change at UBC and a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about the changes in ocean conditions and the ecosystem.
Canada will take a harder stance on China — no matter who wins the next election
CNBC quoted Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, in an article about Canada-China relations.
Elizabeth May unveils ‘really large new revenue pieces’ to pay for Green Party promises
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to the Globe and Mail about the Green Party’s proposed tax on financial transactions.
Justin and Jagmeet: Campaigns collide in Lower Mainland
Gerald Baier, a professor of political science at UBC, gave comments about the NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
Thunberg too extreme, immigration needs limiting, Bernier says in B.C.
Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, spoke in an article about Maxime Bernier’s views on climate change.
Adding variety to your diet lowers disease risk. But what does variety mean?
Annalijn Conklin, a professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, and PhD student Hadis Mozaffari, wrote an article about dietary diversity.
Why people choose medically assisted death revealed through conversations with nurses
Barbara Pesut and Sally Thorne, professors at UBC’s school of nursing, wrote an article about medical assistance in dying.
Young activists are boosting the climate movement, so why all the flak?
David Tindall, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, wrote an article about youth climate activism.
Global climate strike
Media reported on the global climate strike and mentioned support by UBC members for climate action.
Author of anti-immigrant Vancouver Sun op-ed invited to speak at UBC by student group
Daily Hive reported on an upcoming talk being hosted by a UBC student group.
