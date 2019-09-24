UBC In The News
Would you like a tiny fish with that?
The New York Times highlighted a study about the change in marine ecosystem structure and spoke to the lead author Villy Christensen, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
New York Times (subscription)
Walking the talk: The most important questions to answer before starting your diversity and inclusion journey
Forbes mentioned a recent UBC study on the effect of explicit and implicit gender biases on promotion decisions.
Forbes
These common antibiotics may hurt your heart, here's what to know
Healthline featured a UBC study which found a link between certain antibiotics and heart valve problems and interviewed lead author Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.
Healthline
How DNA could be key to stopping the dangerous decline of Canada's bee colonies
CBC highlighted research co-conducted by UBC, on the health of bee colonies.
CBC
Our society’s culture of fear is holding back children’s fitness
The Globe and Mail highlighted a study co-conducted by UBC which looked at children’s physical activity.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Mandatory water meters supported by most Metro Vancouver councilors
The Jill Bennett Show interviewed Jordi Honey-Rosés, a professor at the school of community and regional planning at UBC, to discuss results of survey on mandatory water metering in Metro Vancouver.
CKNW (34:34 mark)
Cannabis breathalyzer for employers and parents to be released in late 2019
Media reported on the launch of a portable cannabis breathalyzer co-developed by UBCO researchers.
GrowthOp, The Province
UBC researcher studying online abuse of candidates during federal election
News 1130 highlighted a study by Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s department of political science, and Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s department of history, on how social media influence elections.
News 1130
This American said he had to pay $2,400 to get home after travel company Thomas Cook collapsed
Marc-David L. Seidel, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the changing face of the travel agency business.
TIME
China: Why Taiwan is unfinished business for Xi Jinping
The Financial Times quoted Diana Lary, a professor emerita at UBC’s department of history, about the Chinese civil war.
Financial Times (subscription)
Meng Wanzhou back in spotlight as lawyers set to argue for disputed arrest documents
CBC spoke to Paul Evans, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Studies at UBC, about Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.
CBC
MEC to close its doors across the country as climate strikes hit Canada
Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about companies’ stance on the global climate strike.
CBC
Test reveals calcium chloride exceeds Edmonton bylaws; councillors not briefed
Karen Bartlett, program director at UBC’s division of occupational and environmental health, commented on use of calcium chloride as an anti-icing agent.
Global
Battered Trudeau gets brief reprieve amid Canada blackface scandal
Allan Tupper, a political science professor at UBC, commented on Trudeau’s election campaign.
Reuters via Daily Mail, National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Singh says the Conservative tax cuts are only for the richest
David Duff, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted in an article about the Conservatives’ tax proposal.
The Canadian Press via Global, National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist
'It showed some learning': Expert says Trudeau's blackface apology seems genuine, but voters are divided
Maxwell Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about Trudeau’s apology on his recent scandal.
CBC
Trudeau pitched family doctors for everyone. But B.C. already tried that and failed
CBC spoke to Rita McCracken, a physician and professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about the family physician model and a province-wide program, A GP for Me.
CBC
Liberals, Tories unveil tax plans with similar price tags but different benefits depending on your income
Media highlighted an analysis by Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about the Liberals’ proposal on federal income taxes.
Financial Post, Ottawa Citizen, Regina Leader Post
Federal election 2019: 10 make or break B.C. ridings
Maxwell Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, was quoted on key electoral ridings.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Mongolian mining boom threatens traditional herding
Jerome Mayaud, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, co-wrote an article about the conflict between mines and herders in Mongolia.
The Conversation, Beijing News
Great State: China and the World — why trade stand-offs aren’t new
The Financial Times featured a new book written by Tim Brook, a professor at UBC’s department of history, which examines China’s relationship with the world.
Financial Times (subscription)