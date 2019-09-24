UBC In The News

Would you like a tiny fish with that?

The New York Times highlighted a study about the change in marine ecosystem structure and spoke to the lead author Villy Christensen, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
Walking the talk: The most important questions to answer before starting your diversity and inclusion journey

Forbes mentioned a recent UBC study on the effect of explicit and implicit gender biases on promotion decisions.
These common antibiotics may hurt your heart, here's what to know

Healthline featured a UBC study which found a link between certain antibiotics and heart valve problems and interviewed lead author Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.
How DNA could be key to stopping the dangerous decline of Canada's bee colonies

CBC highlighted research co-conducted by UBC, on the health of bee colonies.
Should doctors prescribe heroin to curb opioid deaths?

Media mentioned the guideline developed by Nadia Fairbairn, a UBC internal medicine fellow, for the treatment of severe opioid use disorder and illicit injection opioid use.
Our society’s culture of fear is holding back children’s fitness

The Globe and Mail highlighted a study co-conducted by UBC which looked at children’s physical activity.
Mandatory water meters supported by most Metro Vancouver councilors

The Jill Bennett Show interviewed Jordi Honey-Rosés, a professor at the school of community and regional planning at UBC, to discuss results of survey on mandatory water metering in Metro Vancouver.
Cannabis breathalyzer for employers and parents to be released in late 2019

Media reported on the launch of a portable cannabis breathalyzer co-developed by UBCO researchers.
UBC researcher studying online abuse of candidates during federal election

News 1130 highlighted a study by Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s department of political science, and Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s department of history, on how social media influence elections.
This American said he had to pay $2,400 to get home after travel company Thomas Cook collapsed 

Marc-David L. Seidel, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the changing face of the travel agency business.
China: Why Taiwan is unfinished business for Xi Jinping

The Financial Times quoted Diana Lary, a professor emerita at UBC’s department of history, about the Chinese civil war.
Meng Wanzhou back in spotlight as lawyers set to argue for disputed arrest documents

CBC spoke to Paul Evans, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Studies at UBC, about Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.
MEC to close its doors across the country as climate strikes hit Canada

Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about companies’ stance on the global climate strike.
Test reveals calcium chloride exceeds Edmonton bylaws; councillors not briefed

Karen Bartlett, program director at UBC’s division of occupational and environmental health, commented on use of calcium chloride as an anti-icing agent.
Battered Trudeau gets brief reprieve amid Canada blackface scandal

Allan Tupper, a political science professor at UBC, commented on Trudeau’s election campaign.
Singh says the Conservative tax cuts are only for the richest

David Duff, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted in an article about the Conservatives’ tax proposal.
'It showed some learning': Expert says Trudeau's blackface apology seems genuine, but voters are divided

Maxwell Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about Trudeau’s apology on his recent scandal.
Trudeau pitched family doctors for everyone. But B.C. already tried that and failed

CBC spoke to Rita McCracken, a physician and professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about the family physician model and a province-wide program, A GP for Me.
Liberals, Tories unveil tax plans with similar price tags but different benefits depending on your income

Media highlighted an analysis by Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about the Liberals’ proposal on federal income taxes.
Federal election 2019: 10 make or break B.C. ridings

Maxwell Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, was quoted on key electoral ridings.
Mongolian mining boom threatens traditional herding

Jerome Mayaud, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, co-wrote an article about the conflict between mines and herders in Mongolia.
Great State: China and the World — why trade stand-offs aren’t new

The Financial Times featured a new book written by Tim Brook, a professor at UBC’s department of history, which examines China’s relationship with the world.
