UBC experts on British Supreme Court ruling, climate report

Britain’s Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was illegal.
Meanwhile, the IPCC Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate (SROCC) will be released on Wednesday. The report assesses the latest scientific knowledge about the physical science and impacts of climate change on ocean, coastal, polar and mountain ecosystems, and the human communities that depend on them.
UBC experts are available to comment:
British Supreme Court ruling
Kurt Huebner
Professor, Institute for European Studies, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-994-8313
Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca
- European politics; politics and economics of Brexit
- “The decision is a victory of the Parliament, and a defeat for the Johnson government.”
Climate report
William Cheung
Co-lead author, Chapter five of SROCC
Associate Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: +41 766 189 837
Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca
- Preview of the scope of the SROCC report
*William Cheung is in Monaco for the release of the report and is only available for interviews between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. PT.