UBC In The News

Why being "nice" is a bad word at work

Quartz mentioned an article co-written by Jennifer Berdahl, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, about masculinity contests.
Quartz

A brutal murder, a wearable witness, and an unlikely suspect

Wired mentioned UBC research on Fitbit devices and quoted the lead author Lynne Feehan, a clinical professor at UBC’s department of physical therapy.
Wired

‘It could help save their lives,’ B.C. university helping develop new, high-tech body armour

Global reported on a collaborative project by UBCO’s Survive and Thrive Applied Research, which aims to help save lives of Canadian combat soldiers. Laboratory technician Ryan Mandau and a mechanical engineering professor Kevin Golovin were quoted.
Global

How an 'International Price Index' might help reduce drug prices

Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted about drug pricing in Canada.
NPR

How to teach old brains new tricks

Lara Boyd, director at the Brain Behaviour Laboratory at UBC, gave comments about brain health.
Daily Mail

North America has lost 3 billion birds since 1970

Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, commented on the bird population.
CBC

Learning how to learn: Expert says parents need to be involved with kids' homework

News 1130 spoke to Marina Milner-Bolotin at UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, about parents’ engagement in children’s education.
News 1130

Justin Trudeau blackface scandal

Annette Henry, the David Lam Chair in Multicultural Education at UBC, gave comments in an article about the scandal enveloping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
OMNI interviewed Maxwell Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, on the same topic.
Henry: Newsweek
Cameron: OMNI (4:03 mark)

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

Rima Wilkes, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, spoke about how one should react to racism.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now LeaderPeace Arch NewsVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

StoryFest attracts big names to small town for literary festival

Alix Ohlin, chair of the creative writing program at UBC, will be giving a workshop in character development at the StoryFest beginning Sept. 29.
Montreal Gazette