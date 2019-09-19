UBC In The News
Students who prioritize money miss out in 1 major way after graduation
Inverse mentioned a study which found that students who prioritized time were happier than those who prioritized money. The research was led by Ashley Whillans, a Harvard assistant professor who did her PhD work at UBC, and Elizabeth Dunn, a professor at the department of psychology.
Inverse
Popular class of antibiotics linked to heart problems
CapeTalk interviewed Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, about his study which found a link between certain antibiotics and heart valve problems.
CapeTalk
To teach kids that know more of Pokemon than phytoplankton, David Ng made a game of it
The Tyee featured a Pokemon-inspired card game developed to help people understand ecology and biodiversity. The game was launched by UBC researchers David Ng, Megan Callahan and Alejandra Echeverri, Jiaying Zhao and Terre Satterfield.
The Tyee
Greens, NDP promise steps to increase access to dental care
The Tyee mentioned a study by UBC’s faculty of medicine, which showed lack of dental care coverage in Canada.
The Tyee
6 questions about carbon offsets for flights, answered
The Washington Post spoke to Seth Wynes, a PhD candidate at UBC’s department of geography, about carbon emissions associated with air travel.
Washington Post
Climate change and the personal sacrifice debate on the campaign trail
George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, spoke about the climate issue in the federal election.
CBC
Canadian seniors in focus as election campaign enters second week
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted in an article about the investment in the old-age security program.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Trudeau's brownface mistake could cost him in B.C. swing ridings, expert says
Maxwell Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about Justin Trudeau’s challenges in the upcoming federal election.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist
Voters must think critically on social media this election to avoid 'fake news': expert
News 1130 spoke to Maxwell Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, about the misinformation on social media regarding the election campaign.
News 1130
Climate explained: Why are climate change skeptics often right-wing conservatives?
Yu Luo, Rebecca M. Todd and Jiaying Zhao from UBC’s department of psychology wrote an article about the partisan polarization on climate change.
The Conversation
RCMP search for suspects wanted in carjacking at UBC
Media reported on the carjacking incident at UBC.
CBC, Globe and Mail (subscription), National Post, The Star (subscription), Global (5:05 mark), CTV, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes
Media interviewed UBC students and faculty members about the global climate strike and mentioned UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono’s letter to the UBC community regarding the strike.
CBC, Globe and Mail (subscription), The Canadian Press via National Post, CTV, Toronto Sun, CityNews, Montreal Gazette, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier
New film looks at decline in children 'running free'
Global featured a new documentary about independent mobility of children, produced by UBC’s school of kinesiology. Professor Guy Faulkner and PhD candidate Negin Riazi were interviewed.
Global
Archives are adapting to an era of digitization and decolonization
University Affairs mentioned Indigitization, a collaborative initiative between Indigenous communities, Irving K. Barber Learning Centre and the Museum of Anthropology at UBC, which aims to manage digital heritage. Gerry Lawson, technical lead at MOA, and Sarah Dupont, project manager and librarian at the Irving K. Barber Learning Centre, were quoted.
University Affairs