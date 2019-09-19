Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on World Alzheimer’s Day Science, Health & Technology

Sept. 21 marks World Alzheimer’s Day. Alzheimer’s is an irreversible disease that destroys brain cells, causing thinking ability and memory to deteriorate. The disease is not a normal part of aging.

UBC experts are available to comment on various aspects of Alzheimer’s, such as new research and what living with Alzheimer’s is like for people who have been diagnosed with the disease.

Dr. Robin Hsiung

Associate Professor, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Email: hsiung@mail.ubc.ca

Alzheimer’s disease and related neurodegenerative dementias, neurological health and aging

Alison Phinney

Professor, UBC School of Nursing

Email: alison.phinney@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-822-7484

Lived experience of people with dementia, including Alzheimer’s

Social involvement and creative and physical activity for supporting well-being and personhood in dementia

Dementia-friendly communities

Jane Roskams

Professor, Life Sciences Institute and Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health at UBC

Tel: 604-827-5080

Cell: 206-519-9212

Email: roskams@zoology.ubc.ca