UBC experts on World Alzheimer’s Day

Sept. 21 marks World Alzheimer’s Day. Alzheimer’s is an irreversible disease that destroys brain cells, causing thinking ability and memory to deteriorate. The disease is not a normal part of aging.
UBC experts are available to comment on various aspects of Alzheimer’s, such as new research and what living with Alzheimer’s is like for people who have been diagnosed with the disease.
Dr. Robin Hsiung
Associate Professor, UBC Faculty of Medicine
- Alzheimer’s disease and related neurodegenerative dementias, neurological health and aging
Alison Phinney
Professor, UBC School of Nursing
- Lived experience of people with dementia, including Alzheimer’s
- Social involvement and creative and physical activity for supporting well-being and personhood in dementia
- Dementia-friendly communities
Jane Roskams
Professor, Life Sciences Institute and Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health at UBC
- Using big data to advance our understanding of dementia
- The future of dementia and Alzheimer’s research through data sharing and research collaboration