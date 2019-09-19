Credit: Alex Guibord/Flickr

UBC experts on Justin Trudeau photos, video

Business, Law & Society

Sep 19, 2019    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

Photos and video have emerged showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface and blackface makeup.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Annette Henry
Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education and the Institute for Race, Gender, Sexuality and Social Justice
Cell: 604-366-6008
Email: annette.henry@ubc.ca

  • Race, class, gender and culture in teaching and learning in the lives of black students

Rima Wilkes
Professor, Department of Sociology
Tel: 604-822-6855
Email: rima.wilkes@ubc.ca

  • How politics is related to racial and ethnic inequality

Find other stories about: , , , ,

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2234
Cel: 604-868-0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca