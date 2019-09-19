Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Justin Trudeau photos, video Business, Law & Society

Photos and video have emerged showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface and blackface makeup.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Annette Henry

Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education and the Institute for Race, Gender, Sexuality and Social Justice

Cell: 604-366-6008

Email: annette.henry@ubc.ca

Race, class, gender and culture in teaching and learning in the lives of black students

Rima Wilkes

Professor, Department of Sociology

Tel: 604-822-6855

Email: rima.wilkes@ubc.ca