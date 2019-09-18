UBC In The News
Antibiotics tied to heart valve problems
The New York Times highlighted a UBC study which found a link between certain antibiotics and heart valve problems, quoting lead author Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.
Police practices in Downtown Eastside have negative impact on drug users: study
CBC highlighted a study co-led by UBC on police practices and access to overdose prevention sites.
Urbanism Lab begins Season 6 with a lecture on public transit
Postmedia featured the National Capital Commission’s Urbanism Lab lecture series and quoted NCC board member Larry Beasley, a planning professor at UBC.
B.C. bans 'birth alerts,' promises more family supports in bid to end apprehension of newborns
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, gave comments in an article about the recent ban on birth alerts which aims to support high-risk expectant parents.
So far, families with children are the real winners in this election campaign
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about the government’s social supports for young families.
Liberals, Conservatives target families in battle for votes
The Globe and Mail mentioned a UBC paper by Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, which showed participation in Registered Education Savings Plans is concentrated in high income, high-wealth, and high-education families.
NDP, Greens pledge to improve access to health care and surgeries for transgender people
Hélène Frohard-Dourlent, educational strategist at UBC’s equity and inclusion office, was quoted in a Global story on political parties’ health care platforms.
UBC supports students and staff in global climate strike
UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono wrote a letter to the UBC community regarding the global climate strike.
UBC nursing program celebrates 100 years
Global featured the 100th anniversary of UBC’s nursing program and interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, director of the school of nursing, and professor Bernie Garrett.
For Santa Ono, social media is a way to connect with students
Montecristo interviewed UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono and his use of social media to stay connected with students.
