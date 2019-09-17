UBC In The News

6 rules any investor should follow, from beginners to pros

Business Insider mentioned a UBC study on amateur stock investors and quoted study co-author David Hardisty, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business.
An 'ape-like' change in the heart is preventable with 1 type of exercise

Inverse highlighted a study which looked at how the human heart has evolved in response to different physical challenges and interviewed co-author Robert Shave, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences.
Common antibiotics linked with heart issues

Times of India highlighted a UBC study which found a link between two types of heart problems and fluoroquinolone antibiotics, quoting lead author Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, and Bruce Carleton, a professor at UBC’s department of pediatrics.
Can Brexit be stopped?

The Atlantic quoted Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, about the breakthrough of smaller political parties.
What I should have said to the man I stopped from jumping off a bridge

Medium quoted E. David Klonsky, a professor at UBC’s department of psychology, about understanding suicidal people.
Parents, kids disgruntled about Vancouver schools' shortened recess

CBC spoke to Hartley Bannack, a lecturer at UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, about incorporating outdoor activities into the regular curriculum.
I underestimated what Trump’s ‘forgotten’ workers can do politically. Canadian politicians shouldn’t make the same mistake

The Globe and Mail quoted Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, in an article about the importance of the natural-resource sector.
‘Smoking 2.0’: Medical experts say not all vaping manufacturers have high quality control

Media spoke to Christopher Carlsten, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, in an article about vaping and respiratory issues.
Q+A: UBC professor shares idea for opioid vending machine on Downtown Eastside

CTV interviewed Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about installing opioids vending machines in the Downtown Eastside.
B.C. gas prices will rise after strikes on Saudi Arabian oil facilities: expert

The Star spoke to Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about repercussions of the attack on Saudi oil facilities.
Despairing over climate change, women choose not to bring children into the world

Christine Korol, an adjunct professor, at UBC’s department of psychology, was quoted about mental-health issues.
Canada decides: The election battle over cost of living

Politico quoted Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder of School of Business, about housing affordability in Toronto.
Can the Green Party swing NDP voters on Vancouver Island in October?

Gerald Baier, a professor of political science at UBC, gave comments about the Green Party’s federal seats.
Green Party platform aims to transition economy, protect consumers, promote tax fairness

Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, commented on the Green Party’s policy proposals.
Federal election call puts Winnipeg in spotlight

Allan Tupper, a political science professor at UBC, was quoted about federal campaigns in Manitoba.
Canadian mining companies key players in Mexico’s move to sustainable development

Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, co-wrote an op-ed about the mining industry and the possible opportunity to economically unite Canada and Mexico.
UBC collection on B.C. history, immigration added to UNESCO register

CBC reported that a UNESCO listing recognized the collection of Canadian historical items donated to UBC by Wallace Chung, a professor emeritus at the faculty of medicine. UBC librarian Susan Parker was quoted.
Meet the oldest and youngest students at UBC this year

CBC interviewed UBC’s oldest and youngest students Katja Nell and Murray Forbes, who are 60 years apart.
