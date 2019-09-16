UBC In The News
Is this new 3-drug combo a fountain of youth?
Forbes highlighted a study co-authored by researchers at UBC’s department of medical genetics that looked at reversal of epigenetic aging in humans.
Rates of maternal mistreatment in the US are high across the board — especially for women of color
The Boston Globe featured research by Saraswathi Vedam, a professor of midwifery at UBC’s faculty of medicine, which found mothers of colour experience high rates of mistreatment by providers during childbirth in the U.S.
Study outlines plan to develop clean hydrogen supply network in B.C.
Media highlighted a UBC-designed infrastructure model needed to support hydrogen cars adoption in B.C. and quoted senior author Walter Mérida, a professor of engineering at UBC, co-author Omar Herrera, program manager with the UBC Clean Energy Research Centre, and lead author Hoda Talebian, a PhD student in the department of mechanical engineering.
UBC alumnus Cameron Ortis charged
UBC academics Paul Evans and Brian Job commented on the charges laid against Cameron Ortis, a former PhD student at UBC.
Many Canadians would be left out of Liberal homebuyer proposals: Experts
Tsur Somerville, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the foreign buyers tax in housing.
Vancouver mayor calls for federal parties to commit to safe drug supply
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted about opioids vending machines.
Experts comment on vaping among B.C. teens
Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, Marvin Krank, a professor at UBCO’s department of psychology, and Christopher Carlsten, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about vaping.
World Sleep Congress to descend on Vancouver with latest scientific findings
Postmedia interviewed John Fleetham, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about sleep health.
Will Justin Trudeau get another term?
Richard Johnston, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about Justin Trudeau’s challenges in the upcoming federal election.
Ousting of candidates in first days of election campaign shows overall lack of party preparation: expert
Maxwell Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, spoke about political parties’ lack of organization and preparation.
Massey Tunnel app offers commuters instant traffic updates for often-choked route
CBC’s On The Coast interviewed Christopher Powroznik, a UBC student in business and computer science, about an app he created which provides real-time data for the Massey Tunnel.
Daniel Pauly’s three big moves to save the world's threatened fisheries
The Tyee featured Daniel Pauly and interviewed him about global fisheries.
