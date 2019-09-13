UBC In The News
Outdoor play is essential for kids' health, even if parents worry: Study
The Huffington Post featured a new documentary from UBC’s school of kinesiology which explores independent mobility of children, and spoke to Negin Riazi, a PhD candidate whose research informed the documentary.
Huffington Post
A frequently prescribed class of antibiotic could be responsible for cardiovascular diseases
AFP Relax News highlighted a UBC study which found a link between two types of heart problems and fluoroquinolone antibiotics, quoting lead author Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.
AFP Relax News via Yahoo
One-time UBC researcher headed to International Space Station
Postmedia reported that former UBC postdoctoral student Jessica Meir will board a Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft to conduct experiments in human physiology.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Canada needs to deliver dental care for all
A Province op-ed mentioned UBC research that showed non-traumatic dental problems could be prevented with better access to dental care. The article quoted Mario Brondani, director of the dental public health program at UBC.
The Province
UBC study finds health isn’t the only issue with bacteria growth
Castanet highlighted a UBCO study about the effects of indoor fungi and mentioned Negin Kazemian, Sepideh Pakpour, Abbas Milani and John Klironomos from the school of engineering and the biology department.
Castanet
Motion to prevent sale of magic mushrooms defeated by Vancouver council
Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on psychedelic drug prohibition.
CBC
Experts comment on B.C.'s speculation and vacancy tax
Several media outlets interviewed Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder of School of Business, to discuss B.C’s speculation and vacancy tax.
Tsur Somerville, a professor at Sauder School of Business, spoke to the Canadian Press on the same topic.
Davidoff: CBC (2:06 mark), Globe and Mail (subscription), Global (04:12 mark).
Somerville: Canadian Press via National Post, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Courier, Times Colonist
Law says Port Moody mayor doesn’t have to leave during sex charge fight, despite outrage
Carey Doberstein, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, commented on Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov’s standing after the recent sexual assault case against him.
Global
The dangers of vaping
Breakfast Television interviewed UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc, about possible dangers of electronic cigarettes.
News 1130
What matters to millennials? Atlantic Canada's young voters are letting their issues be known
Christopher Martin, a professor at UBCO’s faculty of education, was quoted about lowering the voting age.
SaltWire via Chronicle Herald, Guardian (PE), Cape Breton Post
The road to reconciliation starts with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
Sheryl Lightfoot, Canada Research Chair on global Indigenous rights and politics
at UBC, wrote an article about the UN declaration recognizing Indigenous rights.
The Conversation
Ignore university rankings, but make higher education an election issue
Michelle Stack, a professor at UBC’s department of educational studies, wrote an article about global university rankings.
The Conversation
Canadian universities in world rankings
Radio Canada mentioned UBC was recently ranked 34th in the world by the annual Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
Radio Canada
Vancouver's Museum of Anthropology celebrates 70th birthday
Vancouver Courier featured the Museum of Anthropology’s 70th anniversary open house.
Vancouver Courier
The Odyssey of Daniel Pauly
The Tyee featured Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and interviewed him about his life and career.
The Tyee
UBC Okanagan student wins gold for Canada at Parapan Games
Black Press Media featured UBCO PhD student Rob Shaw, the first ever Canadian to earn a gold medal at the Parapan American Games.
Black Press Media via Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News