UBC In The News
Test pilot geese, planetary wrecking balls and super AI vision
Media highlighted a UBC study which found that bar-headed geese are able to fly at very high altitudes in oxygen-poor conditions and mentioned Jessica Meir, who led the study as a postdoctoral fellow at UBC zoology.
Scientific American, Science Magazine, New Scientist
Commonly used antibiotics may lead to heart problems
Media highlighted a UBC study which found a link between two types of heart problems and fluoroquinolone antibiotics, and quoted the lead author Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.
SciTech Daily, Daily Mail
New viruses in BC salmon
Castanet highlighted a UBC study on the risks viruses pose to salmon health, quoting lead author Gideon Mordecai from the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences.
Castanet
Trudeau to launch Canada’s election season; onetime sensation faces challenging race
Richard Johnston, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, was quoted in an article about the federal election season.
Washington Post
Then and now: How Metro Vancouver has changed since Canada entered WWII 80 years ago
Peter Moogk, a professor emeritus at UBC’s department of history, gave comments about guns that were placed to attack naval targets in the early 1940s.
CBC
Vaping dangers
CBC’s On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko interviewed Christopher Carlsten, a professor and head of UBC’s respiratory medicine division, about lung illness possibly linked to e-cigarettes.
CBC
Why British Columbia may actually matter this federal election
Gerald Baier, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about the federal election and policies in discussion.
CBC
Japan may dump radioactive water from Fukushima into Pacific
M.V. Ramana, a professor at the school of public policy and global affairs, spoke to CTV about Japan potentially dumping Fukushima’s radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.
CTV (2:07 mark)
Drop in B.C. property transfer tax revenue not surprising: experts
Werner Antweiler, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the significant drop in property transfer tax revenues.
News 1130
THE World University Rankings 2020: communities with power to create change
UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono wrote an article about the four SDG goals UBC aims to achieve.
Times Higher Education
UBC QB Tommy Yanchuk aims to get T-Birds back on track for Homecoming Week
Postmedia featured UBC Thunderbirds quarterback Tommy Yanchuk and highlighted his performance.
Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province